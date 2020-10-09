The Voice

LISTEN: Trump, who is in “great shape,” wheezes and coughs during interview

Donald Trump insisted he was feeling great during a Thursday phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, but observers on social media are pointing to a few clips that suggest otherwise.

In one particularly ironic moment, Trump lost his voice while accusing Joe Biden of “choking like a dog” during their contentious debate last week.

Listen:

He also had trouble speaking while repeating his line about absentee ballots:

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump insisted he’s in “great shape” while avoiding giving details about his testing and virus levels:

