LISTEN: Trump, who is in “great shape,” wheezes and coughs during interview

Donald Trump insisted he was feeling great during a Thursday phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, but observers on social media are pointing to a few clips that suggest otherwise.

In one particularly ironic moment, Trump lost his voice while accusing Joe Biden of “choking like a dog” during their contentious debate last week.

Listen:

The President saying Biden was choking like a dog VS the President losing his voice pic.twitter.com/aETxFT8SPB — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 9, 2020

He also had trouble speaking while repeating his line about absentee ballots:

Trump is coughing through this Hannity interview. pic.twitter.com/YuBHzZlSCu — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 9, 2020

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump insisted he’s in “great shape” while avoiding giving details about his testing and virus levels: