LISTEN: Trump, who is in “great shape,” wheezes and coughs during interview

Donald Trump insisted he was feeling great during a Thursday phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, but observers on social media are pointing to a few clips that suggest otherwise.
In one particularly ironic moment, Trump lost his voice while accusing Joe Biden of “choking like a dog” during their contentious debate last week.
Listen:
The President saying Biden was choking like a dog VS the President losing his voice pic.twitter.com/aETxFT8SPB
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 9, 2020
He also had trouble speaking while repeating his line about absentee ballots:
Trump is coughing through this Hannity interview. pic.twitter.com/YuBHzZlSCu
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 9, 2020
Elsewhere in the interview, Trump insisted he’s in “great shape” while avoiding giving details about his testing and virus levels:
Sean Hannity actually asks Trump if he's been tested and if it's been negative and Trump kinda says he was tested then says hes going to be tested tomorrow and that the doctors said there's basically no virus pic.twitter.com/DGR2YPgJLO
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 9, 2020
11 Comments
Cam
Trump hasn’t been on camera. Some of his family and staff have disappeared, sound like a bunch of them have covid and are hiding out.
Additionally, his doctor should be investigated if he cleared an infectious man for a debate that could have infected others.
missvamp
hopefully they’re all in quarantine & maybe on vents. we can all hope.
Mister P
Losing by a landslide will really do him in. The very idea that he isn’t loved will sting so badly………
Cam
Melania must be a great actress if he doesn’t already get that message.
michel_banen
Ofcourse the annoying orange is “feeling fantastic”. He’s on a shitload of drugs to keep up the appearance of being the only person in the world to overcome Covid in 3 days.
Makes one wonder what Covid and the drugs to keep all symptoms down do with this 74 year old orange-utan. And has anyone seen Malaria ? She sure keeps out of Trump’s presence as much as she can.
barryaksarben
all these drugs were around BEFORE him so another LIE. nothing but lies. Hope he crooks I am so sick of lies from him
Invader7
If Herr Twitterler claims he’s healthy, then I’m a Black Chinese Jewish woman !! His physical health is now caught up with his spiritual, mental, emotional and psychological health : SICK SICK SICK and probably DYING !! When the White House Doctor had the heavily scripted “press conference” this past Monday and was reading from a prepared – the Doctor slipped and went off the scripted statement when he said ( and I’m paraphrasing) :
” The President was doing good for about 10 minutes. He’s had two courses of oxygen treatment /therapy. When you have 2 courses of OXYGEN therapy to breathe, you’re in declining health. And that’s what we’ve been told. I wonder how much is ALL lies and the rest kept form us. So Don the CON can appear healthy when quite possibly he’s sick as a dog, has been for some time and refuses to wear a mask. And become a Super Spreader and infect numerous innocent people ! That’s some twisted, perverted PHUCKED UP crapola !!
jayceecook
You are aware that a black Chinese Jew can actually exist right?
Doug
As much as I would’ve loved to hear it (or something much worse), there is no coughing whatsoever in either of these sound clips. This how the far-right ends up being right when they claim “fake news.”
Ginger Tom
What if Trump has to go back to Walter Reed hospital for the second stage (possibly fatal) of Covid? The whole ridiculous charade would collapse. It’s one thing to repress the symptoms but another thing to get over the illness. If you don’t let the symptoms surface you have no idea how ill you are until it’s too late.
bachy
That anyone is still falling for Trump’s pathetic charade just goes to show how many Americans are susceptible to the techniques of despots, to say nothing of cults. Our schools really need to place a renewed emphasis on political history and American citizenship. People who understand what it means to be an American, who understand what it means to participate in a democracy, know full well that Trump should never have been elected in the first place.