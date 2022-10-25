LISTEN: This underrated Cher track scandalized with its softcore Andrew Christian-clad music video

In a little looser take on the “retro” moniker, let’s take a look at an oft-overlooked 2013 remix track from the Dark Lady herself, Cher.

The 7th Heaven remix of “Take It Like A Man”, the third single from her Closer to the Truth album featuring backup vocals by Jake Shears, was a fairly standard dance track from the prolific singer. Maybe a touch heavier on the EDM production than one might expect from her, but such was that immediate post-dubstep “I Knew You Were Trouble” moment of pop.

The double entendre in the title and refrain makes for a fun ambiguity in lyrics like “When the lights go dark, I wanna know you understand/That if you want my heart, you gotta take it like a man”. This cheeky ambiguity is, however, beautifully blown out of the water by the music video.

This track’s visuals play part music video and part Andrew Christian underwear advertisement — that’s not figurative, the latter half is literally adapted from a slightly more revealing Andrew Christian ad.

Decades-long megastar Cher dropped this loudly homoerotic video on her official channels in the same pop landscape that thought of “Same Love” as progressive. It was lauded by the community in the moment, but seemed to quickly fall out of the public consciousness.

Upon revisiting, the context of the video makes the track itself even more enjoyable. Her blatant, shameless commitment to giving the gays what they want provides a whole new dimension to “Take It Like A Man”.

Check out the official video, where these models do exactly what the title suggests: