Literally everyone hates “dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack” Mitch McConnell right now

What a difference 30 days can make.

Just one month ago, antigay Republican Mitch McConnell was still the Senate Majority Leader and had an ironclad grip on his party. Today, he’s persona non grata among his own colleagues and constituents and it doesn’t look like his fortunes will be reversing anytime soon.

In addition to be loathed by Democrats, McConnell has drawn the ire of his fellow Republicans after he said Donald Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol last month yet still voted to acquit him in his second impeachment trial.

Yesterday, Trump issued a nasty statement calling McConnell “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” just 72 hours after the Kentucky Republican voted to give him a free pass on his lawlessness yet again.

“If Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump raged. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country.”

Politico reports that Trump’s original statement also included a jab at McConnell’s multiple chins, but advisors convinced him to take the insult out.

“There was also a lot of repetitive stuff and definitely something about him having too many chins but not enough smarts,” a source divulged.

In addition to being in Trump’s crosshairs, McConnell was scolded by his buddy Lindsey Graham, who appeared on Fox News last night to urge the Senate Minority Leader to start licking the ex-president’s boots… or else!

“What I would say to Senator McConnell, I know Trump can be a handful but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party,” Graham told Sean Hannity. “We don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump.”

The LGBTQ-hating senator from South Carolina later added, “President Trump is the most consequential Republican in the party. If Mitch McConnell doesn’t understand that, he’s missing a lot… We need to knock this off. Kevin McCarthy is the leader of the House Republicans. He has taken a different approach to President Trump. I would advise Senator McConnell to do that.”

Other Republican lawmakers have expressed their discontent with McConnell as well, including homophobes Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who say he is causing irreparable damage to their party.

“He has to realize as our leader, what he says reflects on us, right?” Johnson told reporters this week. “He’s representing the entire caucus.”

To add insult to all this injury, McConnell is also widely disliked by his own constituents. A recent poll found his approval rating has plummeted among GOP voters in Kentucky since last November’s election.

According to a Morning Consult survey, just 41 percent of Republicans in McConnell’s home state approve of the job he’s been doing. That’s down from 70 percent just before the November election, when he was reelected with 58 percent of the vote.