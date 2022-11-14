Literally nobody is buying Mike Pence’s latest attempt at a rebrand

Mike Pence is finally–finally!–ready to speak candidly about January 6. It only took him almost two years to do so. He’s been pretty tight-lipped about the whole thing up until now. Coincidentally, he’s breaking his silence at the same time he’s promoting his new memoir “So Help Me God.”

The gay-hating ex-VP chatted with ABC’s David Muir over the weekend about that dark day in American history when Donald Trump sicced an angry mob on him and other United States lawmakers to try and stop the 2020 presidential election results from being certified.

Pence, whose book, which is destined for bargain store bins, hits bookstore shelves tomorrow, described Trump’s words and actions that day as “reckless”, which, honestly, is an understatement.

“I mean, the president’s words were reckless,” he told Muir in his first network TV appearance since the deadly insurrection. “It was clear he decided to be part of the problem.”

He added that he was “angered” when Trump tweeted during the middle of the attack that he “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done” by stopping Joe Biden‘s victory.

“I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,” he said, self-righteously.

“The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless. The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

Sooooo, why did it take Pence almost two years to say this?

Who knows?

Who cares?

Most people, Democrats and Republicans alike, agree that his political career is over and he’ll likely go down in history as one of the most complicit, spineless, tragic, pathetic (not to mention outwardly homophobic and transphobic) vice presidents in American History, who traveled on Air Force Two with his pet bunny and called his wife “Mother.”

Now, some tweets…

Mike Pence, another Republican grifter with a book. Why does it take making a profit for Republicans to tell the truth about Trump? — David Weissman ?? (@davidmweissman) November 14, 2022

It took lying bigot Mike Pence nearly 2 years to admit that orange traitor endangered his life simply because he sees the GQP are turning against him for their huge election losses. That’s some cowardice right there. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 14, 2022

Mike Pence is a common opportunist and a coward, with neither conscience nor conviction. — Stefan Bethlenfalvay (@SBethlenfalvay) November 14, 2022

Mike Pence needs to testify before Congress, not go on a book tour. — Erie Siobhan ?? (@ErieNotEerie) November 14, 2022

Even before the rise of MAGA fascism, Mike Pence was a religious extremist out of step with most Americans on social issues. When mainstream media depict Pence as a voice of reason and moderation, they’re trying to sell us a dangerous lie. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 14, 2022

Republicans do horribly in the midterm elections, they openly turn against Donald Trump, and suddenly Mike Pence finds his voice to defend his daughter. — John Aravosis ???????? (@aravosis) November 14, 2022

Pence doesn’t have a political career. It’s over. He’s a weak man. He doesn’t have the strength to carry the weight of the position. — NMWizard (@JZ_nm) November 14, 2022

Your evergreen reminder: @Mike_Pence spent the 2022 midterm elections campaigning for election deniers up and down the ballot. — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) November 14, 2022

It took 2 years for brown nosing Mike Pence to acknowledge that his pathetic sycophancy was met with his boss’s desire to see him hanged. We can’t wait any longer to see that boss be Criminally Indicted. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 14, 2022

Let’s not forget that, during the campaign, Mike Pence also refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. — America-Loving Liberal (@hitmeister1) November 14, 2022

Pence has not testified before the January 6 committee, though he has said in the past he would “consider it” if asked. The committee’s final televised hearing was held last month and ended with the panel voting unanimously to subpoena Trump. While he fights the subpoena, committee staffers are preparing a final report that is expected to be released by the end of the year, when the 117th Congress ends.

