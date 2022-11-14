girl stahp

Literally nobody is buying Mike Pence’s latest attempt at a rebrand

By

Mike Pence is finally–finally!–ready to speak candidly about January 6. It only took him almost two years to do so. He’s been pretty tight-lipped about the whole thing up until now. Coincidentally, he’s breaking his silence at the same time he’s promoting his new memoir “So Help Me God.”

The gay-hating ex-VP chatted with ABC’s David Muir over the weekend about that dark day in American history when Donald Trump sicced an angry mob on him and other United States lawmakers to try and stop the 2020 presidential election results from being certified.

Pence, whose book, which is destined for bargain store bins, hits bookstore shelves tomorrow, described Trump’s words and actions that day as “reckless”, which, honestly, is an understatement.

“I mean, the president’s words were reckless,” he told Muir in his first network TV appearance since the deadly insurrection. “It was clear he decided to be part of the problem.”

He added that he was “angered” when Trump tweeted during the middle of the attack that he “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done” by stopping Joe Biden‘s victory.

“I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,” he said, self-righteously.

“The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless. The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

Sooooo, why did it take Pence almost two years to say this?

Who knows?

Who cares?

Most people, Democrats and Republicans alike, agree that his political career is over and he’ll likely go down in history as one of the most complicit, spineless, tragic, pathetic (not to mention outwardly homophobic and transphobic) vice presidents in American History, who traveled on Air Force Two with his pet bunny and called his wife “Mother.”

Now, some tweets…

Pence has not testified before the January 6 committee, though he has said in the past he would “consider it” if asked. The committee’s final televised hearing was held last month and ended with the panel voting unanimously to subpoena Trump. While he fights the subpoena, committee staffers are preparing a final report that is expected to be released by the end of the year, when the 117th Congress ends.

