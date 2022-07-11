boo hoo

Literally nobody is buying “sobbing” Paul Ryan’s latest attempt at a rebrand

By · 8 comments

Paul Ryan has kept a relatively low profile since quitting Congress in 2019 to join the board of directors of Fox Corporation, where he reportedly earns an annual salary of almost $350,000.

But in journalist Mark Leibovich’s new book Thank You for Your Servitude, the former Speaker of the House is trying to rebrand himself from the Donald Trump sycophant/slimeball/opportunist we all know him as into a proud American patriot who watched in horror as the MAGA militia stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Ryan, who endorsed Trump in both 2016 and 2020, told Leibovich he’s not much of a crier, but “something snapped” in him as he watched the violent insurrection on TV and he “found himself sobbing” at the deadly chaos unfolding on his old stomping ground.

“I spent my whole adult life in that building,” the ex-congressman said. “And I saw my friends, a lot of cops, some of my old security detail—I’m still friends with a bunch of those guys. It really disturbed me, foundationally.”

“Ryan figured the president would bitch and moan and maybe make a big show of ‘fighting’ for his supporters for a while,” Leibovich writes. “Everyone could feel good and victimized. But eventually Trump would just leave; hopefully, he would know to do this on his own. And everyone could then just get on with their lives.”

But if Ryan thought his interview with Leibovich would repair the damage done to his reputation by all those years he spent enabling and defending Trump, he can think again. Literally nobody is buying it.

Here’s what folx are saying…

During his 20 years in Congress, in addition to constantly kissing Trump’s ass, Ryan supported job discrimination based on sexual orientation and a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage, he also opposed gay adoption and the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.

Related: Paul Ryan Is No Friend to LGBTQ People