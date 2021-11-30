Literally NOBODY is looking forward to the new Colton Underwood series

The trailer release for the new Netflix reality series Coming Out Colton has arrived and people on Twitter are NOT excited.
The new show, which many feel is a disaster in the making, debuts on December 3 and details the former The Bachelor star’s journey of coming out as gay and taking part in queer life for the first time.
Related: Colton Underwood talks of shame and hurting others in trailer for his new show
Critics have attacked the series in advance of its release, citing Underwood’s previous charges of stalking against Bachelor girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, as well as his alleged privilege for being white, wealthy, and handsome.
PageSix reports that Randolph has refused to be involved with the show and, in fact, finds the whole thing deeply troubling.
“Cassie really just wants to move past any drama having to do with Colton,” one source said. “She’s being roped back into all this Colton mess because of the Netflix show. There are a lot of bad memories associated with the end of their relationship and she wishes there was a way to completely separate herself from his narrative.”
Related: Colton Underwood’s bathhouse blackmail story isn’t getting the sympathetic response he hoped for
The source added, “At her core, Cassie supports Colton telling his story if that helps him and other people in the LGBTQIA+ community. The part that sucks is that there’s really no way for him to tell his story without mentioning their breakup.”
Honestly, we can’t say we blame her for feeling this way.
Meanwhile, over on Twitter, people have played far less coy…
“The fact that @netflix is still running this Colton Underwood series after he STALKED a woman (his ex) is beyond me,” said user @pattyswigs. “We need to be better. Giving stalkers and abusers is not something Netflix should be perpetuating. Do better.”
The fact that @netflix is still running this Colton Underwood series after he STALKED a woman (his ex) is beyond me. We need to be better. Giving stalkers and abusers is not something Netflix should be perpetuating. Do better.
— Patty (@pattyswigs) November 29, 2021
“I am very happy that Colton Underwood has felt safe to come out but him getting an entire show about it after stalking and harassing his ex girlfriend just makes me cringe so much,” added @grrrlcharlie.
I am very happy that Colton Underwood has felt safe to come out but him getting an entire show about it after stalking and harassing his ex girlfriend just makes me cringe so much.
— charlene shunick (@grrrlcharlie) November 29, 2021
“Colton Underwood getting a Netflix series further affirms that white men will never be held accountable for anything that they do,” said @202natt. “He stalked his ex and put her through hell. Now that he’s come out as an openly gay man they’re trying to glide past his bad behavior.”
Colton Underwood getting a Netflix series further affirms that white men will never be held accountable for anything that they do. He stalked his ex and put her through hell. Now that he’s come out as an openly gay man they’re trying to glide past his bad behavior.
— nat (@202natt) November 30, 2021
“hopefully this film noir follows colton underwood to jail for abusively stalking women,” joked @MisterPreda.
hopefully this film noir follows colton underwood to jail for abusively stalking women ? https://t.co/cK6hn7U8Xu
— Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) November 23, 2021
“I can’t be the only one annoyed that out of EVERYONE, Netflix decides to give Colton Underwood a platform,” wrote @mels452. “Again, I’m happy he’s living his truth, but that doesn’t negate the fact that he stalked his ex.”
I can’t be the only one annoyed that out of EVERYONE, Netflix decides to give Colton Underwood a platform. Again, I’m happy he’s living his truth, but that doesn’t negate the fact that he stalked his ex.
— Melissa (@mels452) November 23, 2021
“I wonder what gay men think about THIS trailer and the show?” wrote Perez Hilton. “Will U watch? #ColtonUnderwood can and will get away with so much in the community because of #PrettyPrivilege.”
Spoiler alert to Perez: No, probably not.
I wonder what gay men think about THIS trailer and the show? Will U watch? #ColtonUnderwood can and will get away with so much in the community because of #PrettyPrivilege. https://t.co/IDjHPzNOOU
— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 30, 2021
Watch the trailer for Coming Out Colton below. Or don’t.
View this post on Instagram
Related: Colton Underwood’s doomed Netflix series plus 10 more ill-begotten LGBTQ reality shows
12 Comments
Paris in Santiago
No, there is interest. My friends & I are watching it.
We live in a conservative area. We’re hoping it may change some of the christian minds in our families & community.
ShiningSex
Ok you and a couple of others are interested. Good luck on it changing those idiots minds. He only came out for publicity because he already had this in the works before coming out. Now if the idiot had come out first then later did this “documentary” then I’d said I get it but he didn’t. Also, going on a show knowing you’re gay and deceiving others is gross. He didn’t need to go on a show. He knew about his sexuality so again….publicity. So yeah most don’t care two sh*ts about him.
James
HA HA HA HA HA. YOU THINK CONSERVATIBE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO WATCH A SHOW ABOUT COMING OUT, AND CHANGE. THEIR VIEWS……… BOY ARE YOU DELUSIONAL.
MORE THAN LIKELY IT WILL NOT BE SHOWN IN YOUR AREA.
TomG
Don’t care anymore. It’s 2021 why does ANYONE find it necessary to “come out” anymore anyhow? Just be who you are.
ShiningSex
He’s a bore. He looks like he has NO personality at all.
Good looks doesn’t equal personality, good sex, or an ideal mate.
I’d have more respect for him if he came out first then later on had this documentary done. Not first get a deal then come out which IS how he did it.
His family looks so typical and boring I want to vomit. LOL.
So yeah NO ONE with taste cares.
BigJohnSF
She dropped the restraining order two months later, but hey any excuse to hate on a handsome, masculine white gay man because we all hate ourselves so much.
judysdad
We’ll probably watch it. While we can’t condone the stalking drama with Cassie, we believe he was going through a very confusing and stressful time in his life and acted inappropriately. He has said that himself and apologized profusely. What pisses me off about the complaints about this are that he’s white and attractive, as if these are disgusting characteristics.
ChuckGG
I find all these “Bachelor/Bachelorette” shows the ultimate in boredom – a bunch of self-obsessed people I would not want to be around for any money. OMG, get a life already.
DarkZephyr
I fully intend to watch it. Sounds like it could be very interesting.
twomen4u
I have never seen such a catty and bitching community. NO, I do not approve of what he did, but can’t you let the man move on with his life? Doesn’t anyone deserve a second chance?
Huron132
Probably won’t watch it. But I feel that there are many men out there who feels scared to come out as gay, bi, trans, non, or anything else they feel they are. Again I’m sure he isn’t everyone’s choice. But honestly he is someone’s. So leave this alone, watch or don’t watch. Your story was/is different from his. But your story may impower someone to feel/be happy with their bliss in life. So don’t be so negative, just be happy for you and him.
gregg2010
I guess I’m a nobody. I’m interested in watching it particularly for the hot, graphic sex scenes between Gus and Colton. What? There are no hot, graphic sex scenes? Um, I guess I’ll watch it anyway.