Literally nobody’s buying Melania’s latest excuse about being “unaware” of the January 6 insurrection

Melania Trump claims she had absolutely no idea about the deadly insurrection happening at the U.S. Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021.

In a new statement first shared with Fox News Digital before being posted to her official “Office of Melania Trump” Twitter page, the ex-FLOTUS says she was totally “unaware” of the violence that was unfolding because she was too busy photographing a rug in the White House.

Related: The official @HouseGOP Twitter page was a chaotic mess during last night’s January 6 hearing

That’s right, y’all. Melania actually wants us to believe that she was so engrossed in her photoshoot that she didn’t hear the police sirens in the distance, or news helicopters swirling overhead, or the riot happening just a few blocks away, or even her irate husband screaming at the television set downstairs as he hurled ketchup at the wall.

“On January 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the US Capitol Building,” she writes in the statement.

Official Statement from Mrs. Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/Ara8VESmRl — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) July 22, 2022

Melania goes on to say that it was her “duty” as first lady to archive the contents of the White House, which actually isn’t true. That responsibility falls on the official White House curator and the White House Historical Association.

“As with all first ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations,” she lies. “As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation.”

Melania’s “I was too busy to notice what was going on” excuse can be easily disproved, however, by the text exchange she had with then-chief of staff Stephanie Grisham which was made public last month.

On the afternoon of January 6, Grisham specifically texted Melania to ask if she wanted to send a tweet calling for an end to the violence on Capitol Hill. The then-first lady simply responded, “No.”

In the statement, Melania claims she was totally in the dark about what was happening that day, despite the fact that it was being broadcast worldwide on television and all over social media in real time.

She blames this on Grisham, who “failed to provide insight and information” and, had she actually done her job, she might’ve responded differently.

Related: Melania spent 4th of July weekend getting heckled on the street and trolled on Twitter

“Had I been fully informed of all the details, naturally, I would have immediately denounced the violence that occurred at the Capitol Building,” Melania remarks. “And while Ms. Grisham’s behavior is disappointing, it is not surprising or an isolated incident.”

When asked by CNN for a response to Melania’s remarks, Grisham replied, “Everything she said is bullsh*t and she knows it.”

Here’s what Twitter has to say…

Your “duties” were photographing a rug for 7 hours? — 🥫 (@Soup_4MyFamily) July 22, 2022

Melania Trump didn’t condemn the violence on J6. She’s blaming an aide saying they didn’t tell her about it Theres’s a text from Stephanie Grisham to Melania asking if she wanted to send out a tweet. Melania said “no” How can you tell if a republican is lying? They’re talking. — flexghost. (@flexghost1) July 21, 2022

Because it’s not like there was a real-time text message telling you there was an attack and asking you to call for peace. And it’s not like you said “no” in when you got it. — Ray Yelle (@ryelle62) July 22, 2022

Jared Kushner was showering during the bloody coup Melania Trump was having a photo shoot with a rug Trump was in the White House Dining Room, binging on Fox News Don Jr was quoting The Godfather What a family of dumbasses#January6thHearing — Lindy Li (@lindyli) July 22, 2022

What does Melania have an “Office” for? — 🇺🇸 ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇦 (@__Arthur_Dent__) July 22, 2022

Melania Trump, the BeBesting, Rose Garden destroying birther bride-for-hire of a traitorous madman is just as big a liar as her melon-hued meal ticket. Tell me something I don’t know. — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) July 21, 2022

Melania Trump said the reason she refused to call out the 1/6 violence was because she was "busy working on behalf of our nation."

What was she working on? — Brown Eyed Susan?? (@smc429) July 21, 2022

Is this statement an NFT for sale? — Alien Outlook (@AlienOutlook) July 22, 2022