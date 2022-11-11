Little Monsters are losing it over this Gaga album announcement

Few albums have been as thoroughly forgotten by their creators as Artpop. With a recent announcement from her longtime collaborator, it seems the long drought may be coming to an end.

And a drought it has been: Lady Gaga‘s recent Chromatic Ball apparently had no room for any of its songs in the setlist (even though it had room for both the not at all Chromatica-esque A Star is Born tracks and Top Gun‘s “Hold My Hand”). Even her Super Bowl performance, back when she only had five albums, managed to fully skip her fourth.

A new post from DJ White Shadow, who produced the bulk of the album, has given fans hope for an Artpop renaissance.

With a simple picture of the Artpop sphere, he’s set the Little Monsters aflame:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ WHITE SHADOW AKA DJWS (@djws)

“You have my promise that I will have something special for you on this day next year,” the producer writes. “I will honor this record as you have, forever.”

The message ends with the promise that he “will not delete this post ’til 11/11/23”.

Needless to say, fans are going gaga in every direction.

There is, of course, the natural stan excitement:

MONSTERS, WE BETTER BE JUMPING!!! pic.twitter.com/ap7MBlXtJC — wil justice ミ☆ (@spideywil921) November 11, 2022

Wait, ARTPOP ACT II might be real pic.twitter.com/umncy0AUII — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) November 11, 2022

if gaga gives us ARTPOP ACT ii y’all better do it right. we owe that era a redo — :/ (@keaaaaley) November 11, 2022

365 days til ARTPOP ACT II drops pic.twitter.com/4NmK88RHPN — MONSTER (@gagavoodo2) November 11, 2022

OH MY GOD IM CRYING TEAR OF JOY pic.twitter.com/Vy1M93RGof — SFG 💅🏼🦄 (@DatBihNiurka) November 11, 2022

Right along with the excitement is incredulity from Artpop lovers who’ve been burned over the record a few too many times:

He better not be lying pic.twitter.com/AwkqX680Hv — MONSTER (@gagavoodo2) November 11, 2022

does gaga know though? — MIYA ★ (@mmiyaua) November 11, 2022

lady gaga remembering she has an album called “artpop” for it’s 10th anniversary next year pic.twitter.com/ZXkTT9WSuU — asif 〄 (@chromaticgaga) November 11, 2022

It’s hard to believe him pic.twitter.com/bNtTKxAHOH — Dominik (@paper_gangsta87) November 11, 2022

I have a joke about ARTPOP act II But little monsters won’t get it pic.twitter.com/88J2V6CGMe — samyul ARTPOP ACT II (@hausofiero) November 5, 2022

As much doubt as there is, the long-established premier Gaga update account claims to have direct assurance from the producer that a project is coming:

DJWS has been in touch and double downed on his guarantee! — Gaga Daily 🃏 (@GagaDaliy) November 11, 2022

All this being said, there has been no official confirmation from the star as of yet.

Even without confirmation, we fear for what will happen if Mother Monster doesn’t have a piping hot plate of pop ready this time next year.