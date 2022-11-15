Liz Cheney brutally trolls Kari Lake following her election defeat

Far-right GOP candidate Kari Lake appears to have lost her bid to become Arizona Governor. Numerous outlets have now called the election for Lake’s Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs. The latter was leading Lake by around 26,000 votes last night, with 97% of votes counted.

One of those to celebrate Lake’s loss was Liz Cheney. The GOP congresswoman, who lost her Wyoming primary earlier in the year and is considered a pariah by many on the right of the party, publicly called for people not to vote for Lake.

Lake’s defeat was too good an opportunity for Cheney to pass up.

Cheney posed a simple tweet, reposting an open letter Lake posted in October. In that letter, Lake mockingly thanked Cheney for her “contribution to my campaign.”

She went on to say to Cheney, “Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite. Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed from traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First … In fact, my team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead! I guess that’s why they call the Cheney anti-endorsement the gift that just keeps on giving.”

Cheney’s response, in light of Lake’s defeat, was simple: “You’re welcome, @KariLake”

Cheney’s tweet has had over 300k likes in less than 12 hours.

Kari Lake refuses to concede

Unsurprisingly, Lake has yet to concede defeat. She is already questioning the validity of the count. In a tweet yesterday, she said, “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

Many questioned whether she was talking about herself.

A rare moment of self-awareness here. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 15, 2022

Another person celebrating Lake’s defeat was Phoenix drag queen, Barbra Seville.

In the summer, Lake jumped on the anti-drag queen bandwagon. This prompted a former friend, Seville (aka Richard Stevens), to reveal that Lake, when she worked in TV news, was a regular attendee at his shows. Stevens says he performed as Marilyn Monroe in front of Lake’s daughter when she was around 9 or 10.

Posting to Instagram, Seville highlighted his role in Lake’s defeat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbra Seville (@barbraseville)

Reacting to her win, Hobbs said, “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor.”