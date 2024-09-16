Liz Cheney and Donald Trump
Liz Cheney, a Taylor Swift fan, was among the many to react yesterday when Donald Trump posted a tweet saying: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT”. 

Last week, Swift said she would be voting for Kamala Harris in November. It came after Harris’s TV debate with Trump, and following weeks of speculation as to whether Swift would publicly endorse the Vice President. 

The Trump-Vance campaign has dismissed the singer’s endorsement of Harris. Then Trump posted his “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” message to Truth Social.

Back in June, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney saw Taylor Swift perform in London. At the time, she reposted a video clip to taunt Donald Trump. She tagged Trump and said, “This is what a sold out crowd actually looks like.”

In January, Cheney wrote, “Taylor Swift is a national treasure.”

Cheney yesterday re-shared Trump’s latest social media posting, adding, “Says the smallest man who ever lived.”

This is likely a reference to the Taylor Swift song, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department

Cheney’s tweet had received over 160k likes. Predictably, it also prompted the ire of MAGA, who have not forgiven Cheney for her role on the January 6th committee. 

Cheney, a Republican whilst in office, has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for November. Her father, Dick Cheney, has done the same. 

Harris-Walz campaign responds

Others to react to Trump’s hatred of Taylor Swift included the Harris-Walz campaign. It posted a statement littered with Taylor Swift song references. It was headlined ‘Trump’s bad week (Taylor’s version)’.

“Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people,” Harris’s campaign stated. “His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is ‘too emotional’ to be president.”

Here are some other well-liked reactions.

A perhaps surprising reaction came from Scooter Braun. The celebrity manager was at loggerheads with Swift for several years over ownership of her master tapes. This prompted Swift to embark on a project to re-record her earlier records. 

Braun reposted Trump’s social media posting to his Instagram stories, suggesting Trump “shake it off”. He also endorsed Kamala for November’s election. 

The FBI is currently investigating a potential second assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Secret Service agents saw a man with a gun on Trumop’s golf course in Florida yesterday. The man fled and was later apprehended by law enforcement. 

