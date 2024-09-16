Liz Cheney, a Taylor Swift fan, was among the many to react yesterday when Donald Trump posted a tweet saying: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT”.
Last week, Swift said she would be voting for Kamala Harris in November. It came after Harris’s TV debate with Trump, and following weeks of speculation as to whether Swift would publicly endorse the Vice President.
The Trump-Vance campaign has dismissed the singer’s endorsement of Harris. Then Trump posted his “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” message to Truth Social.
Back in June, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney saw Taylor Swift perform in London. At the time, she reposted a video clip to taunt Donald Trump. She tagged Trump and said, “This is what a sold out crowd actually looks like.”
Thank you @taylorswift13 for giving us a million reasons to smile.— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 24, 2024
PS- @realDonaldTrump this is what a sold out crowd actually looks like. https://t.co/v7bDyunnlr
In January, Cheney wrote, “Taylor Swift is a national treasure.”
Cheney yesterday re-shared Trump’s latest social media posting, adding, “Says the smallest man who ever lived.”
Says the smallest man who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/0CpyGvhsuk— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 15, 2024
This is likely a reference to the Taylor Swift song, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Cheney’s tweet had received over 160k likes. Predictably, it also prompted the ire of MAGA, who have not forgiven Cheney for her role on the January 6th committee.
Cheney, a Republican whilst in office, has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for November. Her father, Dick Cheney, has done the same.
Harris-Walz campaign responds
Others to react to Trump’s hatred of Taylor Swift included the Harris-Walz campaign. It posted a statement littered with Taylor Swift song references. It was headlined ‘Trump’s bad week (Taylor’s version)’.
Holy Shit This Team Is Fucking On It! pic.twitter.com/GzIKompkta— WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) September 15, 2024
“Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people,” Harris’s campaign stated. “His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is ‘too emotional’ to be president.”
Here are some other well-liked reactions.
ALWAYS FOCUSED ON THE ISSUES VITAL TO THE AVERAGE AMERICAN VOTER! pic.twitter.com/3O4uttZAkp— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 15, 2024
Trump on Taylor Swift 3 months ago:— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 15, 2024
“I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually— unusually beautiful.”
pic.twitter.com/LbDqGmNCqk
This is mature for a 78 yo man.— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) September 15, 2024
And he wants to be president. Of what? 5th grade? pic.twitter.com/aSgpEGIqu4
Donald Trump, a 78-year-old man, who is candidate for President of the United States, screams in all caps, “I hate Taylor Swift!”. There is nothing normal about this. pic.twitter.com/ByJvQK5SCD— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2024
I love Taylor Swift.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2024
Her music makes me happy.
End of story.
And I'm just like, "Hey, are you okay?" https://t.co/a2aYToHy6v— Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) September 15, 2024
If X were around in 1984, can you imagine Ronald Reagan posting this? No, because it's batsh*t crazy.— Eric Champnella (@champnella) September 15, 2024
Trump isn't Republican or conservative, he's the insane guy ranting on a street corner. pic.twitter.com/ZZSttYwSde
A perhaps surprising reaction came from Scooter Braun. The celebrity manager was at loggerheads with Swift for several years over ownership of her master tapes. This prompted Swift to embark on a project to re-record her earlier records.
Braun reposted Trump’s social media posting to his Instagram stories, suggesting Trump “shake it off”. He also endorsed Kamala for November’s election.
The FBI is currently investigating a potential second assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Secret Service agents saw a man with a gun on Trumop’s golf course in Florida yesterday. The man fled and was later apprehended by law enforcement.
if you told me three months ago “donald trump survives second assassination attempt after posting ‘i hate taylor swift’ following the singer’s endorsement of kamala harris” bitch what— matt (@mattxiv) September 15, 2024
Two attempts on his life.
This is what happens when you’re running for dictator instead of president.
War On Free Speech
@Obama
It’s the modus operandi for The Party of Death.
War On Free Speech
Imagine being so manipulated by the media that you think Liz Cheney and her father are the “good guys.”
Congratulations on your new political allies.
peacefulruffneck
What a great description for the teenage drama queen in an old man’s suit and red tie. If the voters don’t retire him, time will. The way things are looking for Cadet Bone Spurs, his continued sabotaging of his own campaign will sweep in a Blue Wave in November. Keep opening your mouth trumpy. Every time you do, another Democrat, particularly the “Swifties,” goes out and registers to vote as a Democrat—such a “stable genius” LOL.
The democrats couldn’t cook up a better strategy. He is destroying his chances to be re-elected just by opening his pie hole. Perfect!
Eternal.Cowboy
Trump and Waron are on the same bobsled rocketing cognitive decline mountain. It’s really starting to get uncomfortable to watch.
abfab
Will it dawn on her? the double negatives
WIll it sink in? the free speech thing
Kangol2
Given that DJT is constantly lying, spewing hate and fomenting violence, including a failed coup in 2021, it’s clear he’s leading the Party of Death. And he just keeps pouring gasoline onto the flames, like an arsonist.
abfab
This Party Of Death Thing. Is this a Q ANON thing? A Fox thing? Must be because Waron never has an original thought.
DJT uses the word VERMIN to describe his poltical enemies, which he lots of. Very Adolf Hitler of him.
SethEd
Waron seems pretty astute to me.
I’ve never heard a single Taylor Swift song, so I don’t care who she endorses.
As for Liz Cheney saying Trump is the smallest man to have ever lived, he was big enough to keep her from being reelected.
Eternal.Cowboy
Let’s see. Trump got 119k people to vote against Liz Cheney. Taylor Swift got over 400k people to go register to vote or check their voter registration. Liz comment checks out, Trump’s sway is looking kinda small.
Anyway else see that Alaska and Iowa polling numbers have now put both states in play.