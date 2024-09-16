Liz Cheney and Donald Trump (Photo: US Gov/Shutterstock)

Liz Cheney, a Taylor Swift fan, was among the many to react yesterday when Donald Trump posted a tweet saying: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT”.

Last week, Swift said she would be voting for Kamala Harris in November. It came after Harris’s TV debate with Trump, and following weeks of speculation as to whether Swift would publicly endorse the Vice President.

The Trump-Vance campaign has dismissed the singer’s endorsement of Harris. Then Trump posted his “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” message to Truth Social.

Back in June, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney saw Taylor Swift perform in London. At the time, she reposted a video clip to taunt Donald Trump. She tagged Trump and said, “This is what a sold out crowd actually looks like.”

Thank you @taylorswift13 for giving us a million reasons to smile.

PS- @realDonaldTrump this is what a sold out crowd actually looks like. https://t.co/v7bDyunnlr — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 24, 2024

In January, Cheney wrote, “Taylor Swift is a national treasure.”

Cheney yesterday re-shared Trump’s latest social media posting, adding, “Says the smallest man who ever lived.”

Says the smallest man who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/0CpyGvhsuk — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 15, 2024

This is likely a reference to the Taylor Swift song, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Cheney’s tweet had received over 160k likes. Predictably, it also prompted the ire of MAGA, who have not forgiven Cheney for her role on the January 6th committee.

Cheney, a Republican whilst in office, has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for November. Her father, Dick Cheney, has done the same.

Harris-Walz campaign responds

Others to react to Trump’s hatred of Taylor Swift included the Harris-Walz campaign. It posted a statement littered with Taylor Swift song references. It was headlined ‘Trump’s bad week (Taylor’s version)’.

Holy Shit This Team Is Fucking On It! pic.twitter.com/GzIKompkta — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) September 15, 2024

“Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people,” Harris’s campaign stated. “His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is ‘too emotional’ to be president.”

Here are some other well-liked reactions.

ALWAYS FOCUSED ON THE ISSUES VITAL TO THE AVERAGE AMERICAN VOTER! pic.twitter.com/3O4uttZAkp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 15, 2024

Trump on Taylor Swift 3 months ago:



“I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually— unusually beautiful.”

pic.twitter.com/LbDqGmNCqk — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 15, 2024

This is mature for a 78 yo man.

And he wants to be president. Of what? 5th grade? pic.twitter.com/aSgpEGIqu4 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) September 15, 2024

Donald Trump, a 78-year-old man, who is candidate for President of the United States, screams in all caps, “I hate Taylor Swift!”. There is nothing normal about this. pic.twitter.com/ByJvQK5SCD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2024

I love Taylor Swift.

Her music makes me happy.

End of story. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2024

And I'm just like, "Hey, are you okay?" https://t.co/a2aYToHy6v — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) September 15, 2024

If X were around in 1984, can you imagine Ronald Reagan posting this? No, because it's batsh*t crazy.



Trump isn't Republican or conservative, he's the insane guy ranting on a street corner. pic.twitter.com/ZZSttYwSde — Eric Champnella (@champnella) September 15, 2024

A perhaps surprising reaction came from Scooter Braun. The celebrity manager was at loggerheads with Swift for several years over ownership of her master tapes. This prompted Swift to embark on a project to re-record her earlier records.

Braun reposted Trump’s social media posting to his Instagram stories, suggesting Trump “shake it off”. He also endorsed Kamala for November’s election.

(Screenshot)

The FBI is currently investigating a potential second assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Secret Service agents saw a man with a gun on Trumop’s golf course in Florida yesterday. The man fled and was later apprehended by law enforcement.

if you told me three months ago “donald trump survives second assassination attempt after posting ‘i hate taylor swift’ following the singer’s endorsement of kamala harris” bitch what — matt (@mattxiv) September 15, 2024