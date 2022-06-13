Liz Cheney just destroyed Rudy Giuliani with two simple words

We didn’t think it was possible for Rudy Giuliani to seem like any more of a disgrace, but here we are.

With the second round of public hearings investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol underway, the committee is presenting evidence that former president Donald Trump knew he’d lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, and was at the center of a conspiracy to overturn the results.

Cheney painted an upsetting picture of Trump’s decision making process, explaining how an “apparently inebriated” Giuliani enabled the big lie:

“You will hear firsthand testimony that the president’s campaign advisers urged him to await the counting of votes and not to declare victory on election night.

“The president understood, even before the election, that many more Biden voters had voted by mail, because President Trump ignored the advice of his campaign experts and told his supporters only to vote in person.

Rep. Liz Cheney says former President Trump followed advice from "an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani" to claim victory in 2020 presidential election. #Jan6Hearings https://t.co/RdYLvfuTRC pic.twitter.com/Cya6iMKiwe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 13, 2022

“Donald Trump knew before the election that the counting of those mail-in ballots in several states would not begin until late in the day, and would not be complete for multiple days. This was expected, reported and widely known.

“You will also hear testimony that President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim that he won.”

Former Trump aide Jason Miller later testified that Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated.”

Last August, Giuliani told a local media outlet, ““I’m not an alcoholic. I’m a functioning! I probably function more effectively than 90 percent of the population!”

It sounds like bad political satire, and many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on “apparently inebriated” Giuliani:

Which 19th century Russian author would be best to pen this indelible scene of every adviser saying he's lost and a drunken Rudy Giuliani saying screw it go out there and say you won? — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 13, 2022

Apparently Inebriated is Rudy Giuliani’s drag name — Greg Cope White (@eatgregeat) June 13, 2022

Don't take advice from an inebriated Rudy Giuliani. — Virginia Teen Democrats (@VATeenDems) June 13, 2022

Liz Cheney: “apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani” Jason Miller: “The mayor was definitely intoxicated” Bill Stepien: “He was looking to talk to the president & it was suggested instead that he come talk to several of us” This is the drunken clown Trump was taking advice from? — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 13, 2022

Rudy Giuliani and one of his many advisors hard at work gathering intelligence for Trump. #LevRemembers pic.twitter.com/xYZDwbj5cc — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) June 13, 2022

The entire country suffered the consequences of Rudy Giuliani‘s alcoholism. Ugh. — ?????ia??? (@mommamia1217) June 13, 2022

Rudy Giuliani was obviously the villain in every Scooby Doo episode ever. You'll never convince me otherwise. #americasmayor — Dr. Lisa Corrigan (@DrLisaCorrigan) June 13, 2022

Does a sober Rudy Giuliani even exist? — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) June 13, 2022

I wonder if inebriated Rudy Giuliani was responsible for booking that press conference at the “Four Seasons.” — Kate ?????? (@ImSpeaking13) June 13, 2022