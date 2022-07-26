Liz Cheney just issued a very cryptic warning to Ginni Thomas

The House committee investigating January 6 would like to have a word with Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. And they’ve just indicated that they’re prepared to subpoena her, if necessary.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union, vice committee chair Liz Cheney, who recently surprised everyone with her vote to support codifying same-sex marriage into federal law, offered a cryptic warning to Mrs. Thomas.

Related: Ginni Thomas may need a “great f***ing criminal lawyer” after latest revelation

“The committee is engaged with her counsel, we certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily,” she said, “but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena. If she does not, I hope it doesn’t get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily.”

Cheney’s remarks were echoed by fellow committee member Adam Schiff, who told CBS News’ Face the Nation that is Mrs. Thomas “has relevant information … we hope she comes in voluntarily. But if she doesn’t, then we should give [a subpoena] a serious consideration.”