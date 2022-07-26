on notice

Liz Cheney just issued a very cryptic warning to Ginni Thomas

The House committee investigating January 6 would like to have a word with Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. And they’ve just indicated that they’re prepared to subpoena her, if necessary.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union, vice committee chair Liz Cheney, who recently surprised everyone with her vote to support codifying same-sex marriage into federal law, offered a cryptic warning to Mrs. Thomas.

“The committee is engaged with her counsel, we certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily,” she said, “but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena. If she does not, I hope it doesn’t get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily.”

Cheney’s remarks were echoed by fellow committee member Adam Schiff, who told CBS News’ Face the Nation that is Mrs. Thomas “has relevant information … we hope she comes in voluntarily. But if she doesn’t, then we should give [a subpoena] a serious consideration.”

In March, Thomas said she “looked forward” to sitting down with the committee and answering their questions after it was revealed she had been in close–very close–communication with Donald Trump’s camp in the days leading up to the insurrection and sent over 20 totally-not-crazy-sounding text messages to Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, such as:

Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.

This was in addition to the multiple emails she exchanged with John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who drafted a memo outlining a plan to subvert the electoral process, as well as the email she sent to 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote victory and “choose” presidential electors instead.

Then last month, Thomas inexplicably changed her mind.

After that bombshell January 6 testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, which basically served as the final nail in Trump’s political coffin, Thomas’ lawyer, Mark Paoletta, sent an eight-page letter sent to the committee demanding “a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant,” before he would agree to testify.

“Based on my understanding of the communications that spurred the Committee’s request, I do not understand the need to speak with Mrs. Thomas,” Paoletta wrote.

Thomas continues to maintain that she “played no role with those who were planning and leading the Jan. 6 events” despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

