Liz Cheney just let Trump know she’s not f*cking around, in case there was still any confusion

Donald Trump was formally subpoenaed by the January 6 committee on Friday. Whether or not he’ll actually testify remains to be seen. But Liz Cheney once again made it clear over the weekend that she’s not f*cking around with the one term, twice-impeached ex-president.

Speaking to NBC News on Sunday, Cheney said she believes Trump will comply with the subpoena, adding that the committee plans to treat his testimony “with great seriousness.”

“We are going to proceed in terms of questioning of the former President under oath,” the outgoing congresswoman said. “It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness that it deserves.”

Now, if we were Trump’s lawyers, we’d probably be sweating through out shirts right about now.

Getting the guy to stay on script for a single day of testimony will be a Herculean task. Getting him not to perjure himself over the course of multiple days will be nearly impossible.

Unless, of course, he pleads the fifth to every question like he did back in August when he was interviewed under oath in New York’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

When asked about whether Trump will testify publicly, Cheney said the committee isn’t going to let him get away with pulling any stunts.

“He’s not going to turn this into a circus,” she said. “This isn’t going to be, you know, his first debate against Joe Biden and the circus and the food fight that that became. This is a far too serious set of issues.”

She went on to say, rather ominously, we might add, that, should Trump decide to fight the subpoena, the panel has “many, many alternatives” for how it might respond, although she didn’t elaborate on what those alternatives would be.

Cheney made a similar remark in late July when the committee was trying to get Ginni Thomas, the extreme right wife of extreme right Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to come in for an interview.

“The committee is engaged with her counsel, we certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena. If she does not, I hope it doesn’t get to that.”

After dragging her feet for months, Thomas eventually did appear before the panel voluntarily in late September.

Cheney isn’t the only one who wants Trump to testify before the January 6 committee. His own son, Eric, has also publicly encouraged him to do do.

Over the weekend, Eric appeared at the far-right ReAwakan America rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he told the crowd his father’s testimony would be “the greatest entertainment.”

“My father finally got a subpoena from the January 6 committee,” Eric said. “I told him… you have to go testify…. it will be the greatest entertainment. Who wants to pop a beer, make some popcorn, and watch Donald Trump talk about election fraud in the United States of America?”

According to a Monmouth University poll, if Trump testifies before the committee, 77% of Americans believe he should do so publicly, including 82% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans.

Here’s what folks on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

Watch Cheney’s full interview with Meet The Press below.