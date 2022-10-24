Liz Cheney just let Trump know she’s not f*cking around, in case there was still any confusion

Donald Trump was formally subpoenaed by the January 6 committee on Friday. Whether or not he’ll actually testify remains to be seen. But Liz Cheney once again made it clear over the weekend that she’s not f*cking around with the one term, twice-impeached ex-president.

Speaking to NBC News on Sunday, Cheney said she believes Trump will comply with the subpoena, adding that the committee plans to treat his testimony “with great seriousness.”

“We are going to proceed in terms of questioning of the former President under oath,” the outgoing congresswoman said. “It may take multiple days, and it will be done with a level of rigor and discipline and seriousness that it deserves.”

Now, if we were Trump’s lawyers, we’d probably be sweating through out shirts right about now.

Getting the guy to stay on script for a single day of testimony will be a Herculean task. Getting him not to perjure himself over the course of multiple days will be nearly impossible.

Unless, of course, he pleads the fifth to every question like he did back in August when he was interviewed under oath in New York’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

When asked about whether Trump will testify publicly, Cheney said the committee isn’t going to let him get away with pulling any stunts.

“He’s not going to turn this into a circus,” she said. “This isn’t going to be, you know, his first debate against Joe Biden and the circus and the food fight that that became. This is a far too serious set of issues.”

She went on to say, rather ominously, we might add, that, should Trump decide to fight the subpoena, the panel has “many, many alternatives” for how it might respond, although she didn’t elaborate on what those alternatives would be.

Cheney made a similar remark in late July when the committee was trying to get Ginni Thomas, the extreme right wife of extreme right Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to come in for an interview.

“The committee is engaged with her counsel, we certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena. If she does not, I hope it doesn’t get to that.”

After dragging her feet for months, Thomas eventually did appear before the panel voluntarily in late September.

Cheney isn’t the only one who wants Trump to testify before the January 6 committee. His own son, Eric, has also publicly encouraged him to do do.

Over the weekend, Eric appeared at the far-right ReAwakan America rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he told the crowd his father’s testimony would be “the greatest entertainment.”

“My father finally got a subpoena from the January 6 committee,” Eric said. “I told him… you have to go testify…. it will be the greatest entertainment. Who wants to pop a beer, make some popcorn, and watch Donald Trump talk about election fraud in the United States of America?”

Eric at the QAnon conference tonight: “My father finally got a subpoena from the J6 Committee. I told him a minute ago, you have to go testify, because it will be the greatest entertainment. Who wants to pop a beer, make some popcorn, and watch Trump talk about election fraud?” pic.twitter.com/mS7TNSco5S — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) October 22, 2022

According to a Monmouth University poll, if Trump testifies before the committee, 77% of Americans believe he should do so publicly, including 82% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans.

Here’s what folks on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

Liz Cheney grabs donald trump by the pussy and bitch slaps him with a subpoena to testify before the Jan 6th Committee — Donhammed Trumpistan?? (@kevinwitvliet00) October 21, 2022

Donald Trump won’t testify in front of the Jan 6th Committee because he’s a coward, he’s guilty, and he’s a compulsive lying piece of shit. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) October 23, 2022

Nancy Pelosi: Donald Trump 'not man enough' to testify before House January 6th Committee https://t.co/iQ6cUY1pBJ — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) October 23, 2022

Why wouldn't Donald Trump want to defend himself and clear his name in front of the January 6 committee which will be broadcasted live around the world? — Irene C. Reynolds (@IreneCReynolds1) October 20, 2022

If Donald Trump refuses to testify, he should be criminally charged with contempt of Congress. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 21, 2022

Liz Cheney to Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/trt0NLMpx5 — Gabe Sanchez ? (@iamgabesanchez) October 13, 2022

If Donald Trump went before Congress to testify, it would garner the greatest ratings in television history. The ultimate reality show. The biggest. Ever. I hope the Jan 6 committee pointed that out in their subpoena. — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass) October 21, 2022

#TrumpIsALaughingStock Donald Trump said, “You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” Trump will never testify in front of the Jan. 6 Committee because he is a walking perjury machine. pic.twitter.com/QdYB4RxzrX — Barry B. Stein (@BarryBStein) October 23, 2022

Donald Trump will NEVER Testify before the Jan 6 committee because he absolutely fears Liz Cheney. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 14, 2022

Have Merrick Garland prepare his indictment to coincide with Donald Trump‘s appearance with the January 6 committee live and have the FBI arrest him live on TV now that’s something I tune in to! — p wolfla (@yeawelltoldu) October 18, 2022

Watch Cheney’s full interview with Meet The Press below.