Liz Cheney lost her primary to an anti-LGBTQ lady who people are convinced might be a Batman villain

In the least surprising news of the 2022 election cycle, Liz Cheney lost her primary yesterday.
Republican (and some Democratic) voters in Wyoming overwhelmingly cast their ballots for Cheney’s Trump-backed, 2020 election denying opponent Harriet Hageman who, despite appearing to draw her makeup inspiration from Tina Burner’s makeover of Rosé on RuPaul’s Drag Race, actually hates LGBTQ people.
This is what GOP voters in Wyoming chose over Liz Cheney, in case anyone was wondering how the Republican Party was going: pic.twitter.com/7cv9gkvaFP
— Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) August 17, 2022
When it comes to LGBTQ issues, Hageman is horrific. Even more horrific than Cheney, if you can believe it.
In addition to saying she’s “fed up with boys competing in girls sports” and can’t stand “woke radicals” who want to silence free speech, she’s also refused to take a stance on codifying same-sex marriage into federal law, saying it’s not an issue that voters care about.
We’d argue there are lots of voters, especially LGBTQ voters, who care very deeply about it. But we digress.
Hageman has also said she supports all of Donald Trump‘s policies, which, of course, included things like the trans military ban, stripping away funding from homeless shelters that house queer folx, scrubbing LGBTQ people from the 2020 census, slashing health services to those living with HIV, etc., etc., etc., etc., etc.
“He was the greatest president of my lifetime,” she gushed to the New York Times last year, “and I am proud to have been able to renominate him in 2020. And I’m proud to strongly support him today.”
In her 15-minute concession speech yesterday, Cheney, who is rumored to be considering a 2024 bid for the White House, vowed to do everything in her power to keep Trump from ever being elected president again.
“We must be very clear-eyed about the threat we face and about what is required to defeat it,” the outgoing congresswoman said. “I have said since January 6, that I will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.”
Here’s what Twitter has to say about voters in Wyoming choosing Hageman over Cheney yesterday…
The obscure Batman villain “Crazy Quilt” just became Wyoming’s Republican nominee. pic.twitter.com/6lNBe8R8Kt
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) August 17, 2022
Harriet Hageman is fucking horrifying
— Kelly D (@KellDA) August 16, 2022
I secured her campaign domain and this will be an incredibly disturbing website.https://t.co/al9tfAYzUg
— Toby Morton (@tobymorton) August 17, 2022
I 100% agree that Harriet Hageman should have won…the role of The Joker in the next Batman movie.
— rodney grim (@rodneygrim) August 17, 2022
I tried to find a picture of the Joker from Batman (any version) with eyes as psychotic-looking as Wyoming GOP House candidate Harriet Hageman's…
I couldn't find anything! pic.twitter.com/lWHM5giPuC
— Tony Gill ???? (@tonygill99) August 17, 2022
You won't see election denier Harriet Hageman denying last night's election.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 17, 2022
The eyes don’t lie, Harriet Hageman is batshit crazy! pic.twitter.com/wL7GMJsaFS
— ????? ??????????? *? ??:*:???,??:*:??? (@LePapillonBlu2) August 17, 2022
Raise your hand if you think Harriet Hageman sounds like she should be a villain in a Batman comic.
— Myandra's Mesmeric ??? Wicked Graceless Lady (@naughtywriter2) August 17, 2022
10 Comments
m
Call the Justice League!
Fahd
The entire state of Wyoming has fewer people that Washington, D.C. Hagman got some 113,000 votes, Cheney got some 50,000. So, 63,000 poorly educated yokels in Wyoming won’t be able to (and shouldn’t be able to) change the course of history. All to say, don’t exaggerate the significance of the vote.
Never have been a fan of Cheney or her father (aka General Grievous), but I applaud her intention of doing everything she can to keep Tr*mp away from the presidency.
thebaddestbabby
I view Cheney’s efforts as a self-serving career move. She could have stood up for democracy in 2000 when Bush 2 stole that election, but no, she joined his administration instead. She’s extremely wealthy, in a large part from oil extraction and other industries that are killing the planet, but for some reason “reasonable, moderate” liberals are calling her admirable, championing her so-called heroism, and… giving her money. For what? As you point out, she has no real constituency, let alone one that could elect her president. My guess is that she’ll end up on CNN or MSNBC.
thebaddestbabby
To me, Harriet Hageman is much less scary. She’s an obvious loon who will overplay her hand politically and be voted out of power soon enough, where she will stay, powerless. The truly scary Republicans are the ones who seem sane and decent.
bachy
What in hell is wrong with the people of Wyoming?
sgonnell877
The way she’s looking at Uday 2.0, she’s totally twitterpated. Scary.
johncp56
I can not believe where we are heading,,, I thought I was looking at a cartoon villain, or one of the horrible sucker fish with teeth look them up she does, why are these hateful people being voted into office, hate is running rampant, look up sucker fish with teeth! it is her and her Party!!
Brian
She has also made wild statements about the coronavirus and vaccines. During one of the televised debates, she said, “Fauci is one of the most corrupt individuals in Washington, DC.” …Really? Not the lobbyists? Not PAC’s or super-PAC’s? Not literal criminals? She picks an accomplished doctor as the most corrupt. She’s in this for the headlines. She just wants to be outrageous.
ZzBomb
“Joe Biden is the most prolific human trafficker in our nation’s history”?????
Republicans don’t want to lead, they just want to rule. I’ve listened to this woman for about as long as I can handle it, and I have yet to understand what exactly she proposes to do, policy wise, if she were elected to office.
bachy
I can only think that what we are witnessing is a form of madness. The kind of epidemic hysteria that led to the rise of fascism.