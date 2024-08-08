Liz Cheney and JD Vance (Photo: US Gov/Shutterstock)

JD Vance engaged in some peak attempts to troll Kamala Harris and the newly-announced Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, yesterday.

Both Vance and the Democrat candidates arrived in their respective planes at the same airport in Wisconsin. Vance thought it would be a great idea to wander over to check out Air Force Two.

“I figured that I would come by and get a good look at the plane because hopefully it’s going to be my plane in a few months,” Vance said to reporters in front of Harris’s plane. “I also thought you guys may get lonely, because the VP doesn’t answer questions from reporters.”

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

JD Vance after physically walking up to Kamala Harris’ plane to ask why she’s hiding from reporters:



"Hopefully it's going to be my plane in a few months. I also thought you guys may get lonely, because the VP doesn't answer questions from reporters."pic.twitter.com/xmXBC16MSY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2024

The Harris campaign called the stunt “weird”.

“Just to clarify,” Harris spokesperson Ammar Moussa said. “JD Vance is flying around the country following Vice President Harris. He approached her plane today because he just wants to talk. And now he’s begging her for a debate?

“This is getting weird,” he added.

“Entourage”

In another tweet, Vance posted a photo of himself and campaign team members on the tarmac. He quipped, “This Entourage reboot is going to be awesome”. It’s a reference to the Vincent Chase-starring show that ran from 2004-2011.

Many were quick to condemn the attempt at humor.

This is just sad JV.



They are your security and staffers, not your friends.



These people are paid to be with you. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 7, 2024

You were stalking VP Harris.



Also, that’s the closest you’ll ever come to that plane. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 7, 2024

You walked your “people” to her plane so you could stage this pic? That’s weird dude, like posing with someone else’s car and posting it on instagram. — RandomWhiteGuy📖 Heretic & Disheveled Misfit (@TheReelRandom) August 7, 2024

On their way to a 15 year old’s OBGYN appt pic.twitter.com/63TTCQXXsX — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) August 7, 2024

However, possibly the most savage response came from former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney. She became a figure for the MAGA right-wing of the GOP for her role on the January 6th committee, She lost her seat in 2020.

Vance has spoken at some sparsely attended rallies in recent days. Picking up on this, Cheney said, “Looks like @JDVance brought all his rally attendees to the airport with him today.”

Looks like @JDVance brought all his rally attendees to the airport with him today. https://t.co/ZtaeRJfVLM — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 7, 2024

Oh, and here’s one of those rallies.

Military service

Vance also spent a chunk of yesterday trying to attack Tim Walz over his military record. Both men are veterans. Vance served four years in the Marine Corps as an enlisted combat correspondent in public affairs. This included six months in Afghanistan.

Walz was in the Army National Guard for 24 years. He was engaged in deployments to natural disasters in the US, such as floods and tornadoes, and to Europe to support operations in Afghanistan. He retired in 2005 to run for Congress.

Yesterday, Vance said that Walz had never served in a combat zone.

“When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did?” Vance said yesterday in Michigan. “He dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him.”

Veterans have pointed out that Walz was in his mid-40s by that stage and was retiring to campaign for political office. Others have questioned Vance’s own experience in a war zone.

He retired after 25 years of honorable service, asshole.



You went to Baghdad for 6 months and wrote press releases from an air conditioned office. pic.twitter.com/m7sT6buSw1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 7, 2024

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is a veteran who served in combat zones. He also trashed Vance’s attempt to belittle Walz’s service.

“Come to think of it, denigrating the worth of a soldier’s service based on whether he deployed to a war zone is… kind of like denigrating the worth of a woman’s citizenship based on whether she happens to have children.”

Come to think of it, denigrating the worth of a soldier’s service based on whether he deployed to a war zone is… kind of like denigrating the worth of a woman’s citizenship based on whether she happens to have children. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 8, 2024