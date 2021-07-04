TIKTALK

Lizzo’s quick correction, guessing the LGBT sibling, & the gay guide to straight culture

By

Pride month is over, but LGBTQ+ TikTok is still going strong. Catch up with the latest below:

Dominique Jackson and Nathan Pearson delivered the queerest moment in game show history.

@securethegag

Cooper Obianwu’s parents threw a Pride party.

@cooperobianwu

Kennedy Davenport made a superfan’s day.

@joshandcompany

Charles Osborne issued a gay guide to straight culture.

@astarosborne

Lizzo corrected a paparazzo.

@joshhelfgott

The “side” was born.

@diaryofagayguy

José Rolón ordered a pizza.

@nycgaydad

The gay sibling revealed himself.

@queenof7

AJ Kaz forgot the condom.

@ajkaz0

And straight people ignored perfection.

@benhaaamin

