Lizzo’s quick correction, guessing the LGBT sibling, & the gay guide to straight culture

Pride month is over, but LGBTQ+ TikTok is still going strong. Catch up with the latest below:
Dominique Jackson and Nathan Pearson delivered the queerest moment in game show history.
Cooper Obianwu’s parents threw a Pride party.
Kennedy Davenport made a superfan’s day.
Charles Osborne issued a gay guide to straight culture.
Lizzo corrected a paparazzo.
The “side” was born.
José Rolón ordered a pizza.
The gay sibling revealed himself.
AJ Kaz forgot the condom.
And straight people ignored perfection.
