Local sex worker demands city council earmark $250K “to support doms and subs … to build a dungeon”

If you’re the type of person who feels bad asking for money, consider channeling this rubber-clad diva’s energy next time.

A sex worker in Broward County, Florida recently stormed her local city council meeting with a bold red lip and even bolder demands.

In the middle of an ordinary, sparsely populated city council meeting, three figures clad head-to-toe in black rubber suits and heels made their way to the microphone ready to serve.

The middle figure, a dominatrix with a blonde ponytail and the audacity, was flanked on either side by corseted people with their faces entirely covered.

“Good evening council peoples, you may call me ‘Mistress’,” the dom starts. What follows is a monologue for the ages.

The video is so wild, you’ll have to see it to believe it:

Mistress kicks off her request with a sentence way more formal than her look would suggest, stating that she stands “neutral to the motion approving an agreement for the proprietary purchase of yard waste processing and disposal.”

That’s where the formalities end.

“I do, however, find it interesting that you will spend almost one million dollars to hide your secrets down the drain,” she says before abruptly adding, “Hiding that condom I know you used to cheat on your spouse with.”

It’s unclear which member of the council she’s speaking of with that reference, if any of them (as they all seemed vaguely unfazed at the end of her spiel).

“I propose that you use a quarter of that mil to support doms and subs in Broward County to build a dungeon created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens,” she continues, asserting herself as the representative of the citizens of Broward County. To be fair, it is Florida.

“In closing,” she wraps, “Do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand. I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon.”

For one last bit of dramatic flair, she adds, “You are dismissed.”

The attempt to findom (a.k.a. financial domination) an entire city council out of a quarter of a million dollars is so bold, you almost have to respect it. From the council’s reactions, however, it’s unlikely Mistress will be seeing her funds any time soon.

They send her on her way with a “…and happy holidays to you.” Someone asks the city manager if there are any districts that have a dungeon, which is sadly responded to in the negative. Darn!

Her local government might not be taking her up on her proposal any time soon, but maybe a GoFundMe could work?