Log Cabin Republicans’ new “ambassador” wishes U.S. was more homophobic

A straight, right-wing podcaster has been named as a new “ambassador” for Outspoken, an offshoot of the rightwing LGBTQ+ organization, Log Cabin Republicans.

Outspoken yesterday named seven “fearless, fun, and unapologetic” ambassadors for 2023. One of them is Isabella Riley. It describes her as “a modern conservative woman. She speaks out against those who demean and denigrate American values.”

On social media, Moody, who describes herself as an “internet troll”, expressed delight at the role.

“This is literally SO GAY!” she tweeted. “Happy to be a the token straight homophobic bitch ambassador for @GetOutspokenUSA ! 🌈🏳️‍🌈”

This is literally SO GAY! Happy to be a the token straight homophobic bitch ambassador for @GetOutspokenUSA ! 🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/XWWqGmLJLM — Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) February 15, 2023

On Tuesday, Moody hosted a live stream. During it, she lashed out at the writer of an article who discussed how his bisexual, non-binary wife and trans daughter helped him to better understand his masculinity.

“Hey fa**ot, are you being serious right now?” Moody said.

“You’re going to say that our society is a homophobic dumpster fire? Our society literally puts fa**ots on a pedestal and worships them as God. The rainbow flag is everywhere. We love it. It’s such B.S. to say that we’re a homophobic society. I wish we were a homophobic society, and that’s the goddamn truth!”

Media monitor Right Wing Watch picked up on the video and reposted it. Moody, typically, was unfazed by the attention and retweeted that outlet’s story.

She also posted a tweet about homeschooling kids to ensure they’re not groomed to be gay at school.

Don’t want your kids groomed to be gay in school? Homeschool them then. — Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) February 16, 2023

She then appeared to take delight in the controversy over her new role with Outspoken.

I’M DYING OVER THE MEDIA OUTRAGE OVER THIS 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mFAV6htVmE — Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) February 16, 2023

“Gaytriots”

Outspoken’s other “gaytriots” include well-known trans man Buck Angel. It describes Angel as “one of the loudest and most important voices against the science-denying trans activists. This human rights activist is also an outspoken critic of the rampant acceptance of gender dysphoria in children.”

On Instagram, Angel said beneath an Outspoken post announcing his role, “For me it’s all about truth! I am here with you as a more classical liberal who believes in freedom and truth which is not what is happening. So for all of us to come together to save children and save our community from lies and toxic behaviors I am all for this!”

The other ambassadors for 2023 are Arielle Scarcella, Dave ‘The Gay Republican’, Brian Clowdus, Marcus ‘The Offensive Tranny’, and ‘Dan-splaining”.

