Log Cabin Republicans take desperate to wild new level and they’re getting trolled so hard

Following the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago, the favorite right-wing response has been to wail that the agency has become “weaponized” against Donald Trump. No matter that crimes may have been committed and it’s their job to investigate.

The Log Cabin Republicans parroted the talking point, but gave it a gay spin that’s so cringey it feels like someone must have hacked their Twitter account just to mess with them.

But nope, the gay conservative group really did have the audacity to compare themselves to Stonewall rioters as they continued to suck up to Trump.

“Just as the patrons of Stonewall were not intimidated by police, we will not be intimidated by the weaponization of the FBI and DoJ against President Trump or his home, Mar-A-Lago… …where (as we announced hours ago) we will be holding our annual gala later this year!” the group tweeted.

Just as the patrons of Stonewall were not intimidated by police, we will not be intimidated by the weaponization of the FBI and DoJ against President Trump or his home, Mar-A-Lago… …where (as we announced hours ago) we will be holding our annual gala later this year! ? — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) August 9, 2022

As one commenter pointed out, “The patrons at Stonewall were largely Black and Latinx. Marsha P Johnson didn’t risk everything for you to join up with a party that runs on racism and transphobia. They are never gonna view you as equals. Use your energy elsewhere.”

Indeed, the group has repeatedly been denied a booth at the Texas GOP convention, where their own party states that “homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice” in its official platform.

The Log Cabin Republicans previously held their 2021 gala at Trump’s West Palm Beach estate, where they presented Melania with the “Spirit of Lincoln” award. The group produced a fawning video touting the former first lady’s “passion for equality” that has to be seen to be believed.

Needless to say, their Stonewall tweet didn’t go over so well:

This tweet is exactly why no one takes the Log Cabin Republicans seriously and never will. — Matt Helms 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@MattHelms) August 9, 2022

this is HUMILIATING for you — pschlarm (@Pschlarm) August 9, 2022

You should be ashamed, comparing the persecution of homosexuals living their lives to the corrupt dealings of a likely criminal, but you won’t be. — Johnny B (@JohnBalash) August 9, 2022

Y’know, there are healthier and more rewarding ways to satisfy a humiliation kink. Just saying. — Social Democracy Bard (@textualdeviance) August 9, 2022

Daddy is never gonna love you, sweeties… — Marc, Cetacean Ops (@SiskOverIt) August 9, 2022

Don’t you have a convention to get banned from? — David (@davidhuntie) August 9, 2022