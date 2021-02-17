Logan Paul is moving to Puerto Rico and nobody is more upset about it than the people of Puerto Rico

Toxic YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer Logan Paul is leaving the continental United States.

The 25-going-on-13-year-old said a few weeks ago that he was planning to move out of Los Angeles because the taxes in California are “f*cking insane.” Now, he’s making good on that promise and relocating to Puerto Rico.

On his latest podcast, Paul revealed that he recently eschewed advice of public health officials and flew down to Puerto Rico for a little vacation. To his surprise, the U.S. island territory wasn’t the “third-world country” he was expecting it to be, and tax rates are low, sooooo he’s moving there!

“I went out there to scout it, and I fell in love with it,” Paul explained. “Obviously, I’m impulsive, and I trust my gut, my instincts. I feel like it’s the closing of a chapter and the opening of a new one.”

Nobody is more upset by this news than the people of Puerto Rico and their friends.

As if Puerto Rico isn't having a rough time, now Logan Paul is going to move here. pic.twitter.com/KdfiZghz7Y — Steven (@StevenARamos) February 17, 2021

Praying for Puerto Rico. Nothing wrong with them. Logan Paul is moving there. — Nat ? (@_Nat_Attack_) February 17, 2021

"Hey Logan paul'ers today I'm going to be moving to Puerto Rico" Puerto Ricans: pic.twitter.com/1VZf6s2ogn — Sexy Dababy ? (@SexyDababy) February 17, 2021

logan paul is moving to puerto rico no one speak to me i don't want to acknowledge it — Paula ?????? (@MilkPilgrim) February 17, 2021

Me waking up and finding out Logan Paul is moving to Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/VEW2FVturV — twinkonme (@NotAMcmahon) February 17, 2021

To all the people of Puerto Rico, I am sorry that Logan Paul is moving there. — TruthAmongTheFalse (@FerretsQ) February 17, 2021

logan paul is just the most recent example of america shitting on puerto rico pic.twitter.com/jSPm0POaJb — tweety (@weirdwithwords) February 17, 2021

Well I just learned that Logan Paul is moving to Puerto Rico, where I live. Oh boy. — AlextheWanderer (@WandererAlexthe) February 17, 2021

Puerto Rico has enough white people profiting off and ruining their island, Logan Paul dont need to be added pic.twitter.com/LK1iI4Y6wn — ? (@funsizeaquarius) February 17, 2021

Why the fuck is Logan Paul moving to Puerto Rico HAVE WE NOT SUFFERED ENOUGH — the ass slinging slasher (@xxxmenstruacion) February 12, 2021

puerto rico when Logan Paul and his homies show up. pic.twitter.com/Kzk7PUv1bt — cam (@KapaCams) February 17, 2021

Since its trending, I speak for a vast majority when I say "Logan Paul, you are not welcome in Puerto Rico. We are sick and tired of the gentrification and treating our land as a tax haven." — Bordoy (@luisbordoyactor) February 17, 2021

Paul has a long history of problematic behavior. In January 2018, he made international headlines when he posted a video of himself pointing and laughing at a suicide victim’s corpse to his YouTube channell.

One year later, in January 2019, he made headlines again when he was accused of being homophobic after joking about “going gay” for a month, implying that being gay is a choice. The remarks inspired an epic clap back from Gus Kentworthy.

Instead of "going gay for a month" can Logan Paul "go away for forever"? — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) January 12, 2019

And in December 2019, he made headlines again when a cellphone video of someone who looked like Paul performing oral sex on another man emerged online. The identity of the man in tape has never been verified.

No word yet on when Paul plans to move or where on the island he will live.

