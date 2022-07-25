deep thoughts

Logan Paul shares his hot take on ‘Nope’ and everyone’s, like, “NOPE!”

By

Noted intellectual Logan Paul shared his review of Jordan Peele’s new film Nope over the weekend, and the response has been amazing.

The sci-fi horror is Peele’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Us and 2017’s zeitgeist-defining, Oscar-winning Get Out. The star of the latter, Daniel Kaluuya, reunites with the writer-director in Nope, and is joined by Keke “Queen of Memes” Palmer and Minari‘s Steve Yeun.

In a series of tweets, Paul labeled the film, “one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time.”

Without getting into plot, let’s just say many, many, many commenters found it more than a bit ironic that Paul seemed to miss the critique of how far people will go to achieve spectacle and fame, which is his basic business model.

Here’s what folks are saying:

