Nikki Haley just said she’s probably running for president and everyone had the exact same response

Popcorn Factory, consider yourself on notice. Nikki Haley is maybe probably running for president in 2024 and she’s gonna want her popcorn orders delivered on time!

The former UN ambassador went on Fox News yesterday to basically say she’s running for president without actually saying she’s running for president.

“When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things: You first look at, does the current situation push for new leadership? The second question is, am I that person that could be that new leader?” she told Fox News’ Bret Baier during a sit-down interview.

“Yes, we need to go in a new direction,” she continued. “And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.”

Nikki Haley is asked tonight if she is running for president: “Am I that person that can be that new leader? That yes, we need to go in a new direction. Can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.” pic.twitter.com/wN9JL0QTNm — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) January 19, 2023

Haley went on to rattle off all her accomplishments, including… her (relative) youth? Apparently, being 51 years old is a qualification that sets her apart from guys like Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.,” she said. “I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things.”

She also touted her tenure as Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, during which she claims she made the state “the beast of the Southeast.” However, she conveniently left out the part about how she opposed marriage equality and gutted funding for a program that provided HIV medication to low-income patients.

“I’ve never lost a race,” Haley added. “I said that then, I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now. But stay tuned.”

Last June, Haley gave a speech at a campaign event for candidate Jeremy Hunt in Georgia during which she praised Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill and said it didn’t go “far enough” to protect children.

“They’re talking about this bill in Florida, the Don’t Say Gay bill, where gay wasn’t even mentioned, but you know what it did say? It said you cannot talk about any sort of sexual preference or gender pronouns before 3rd grade,” she said. “I didn’t think that went far enough.”

“We didn’t have sex-ed until 7th grade. And even then, you had to have your parent sign a permission slip. And my dad didn’t sign it.”

Scroll down for what folx are saying on Twitter about Haley’s potential candidacy…

Nikki Haley's first name is "Nimrata."



Ted Cruz's first name is "Rafael."



They don't use those names because they know—even better than you—that Republican voters tend to be white supremacists. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 20, 2023

Nikki Haley will NOT be our first woman president. — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) January 19, 2023

Comedy hour I see. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 20, 2023

Whenever I think of Nikki Haley, I remember that she openly voiced her support for Trump after he tried to overthrow the government. — Brad Bo ???? (@BradBeauregardJ) January 20, 2023

#msnbc No one wants Nikki Haley to run not even Republicans ? — rethe craig (@rethe125) January 20, 2023

BREAKING: Nikki Haley is planning to run for President in 2024.



ALSO BREAKING: NOBODY GIVES A SHIT!!! — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) January 20, 2023

If Nikki Haley thinks she can win the Presidency then she should be locked up because she is out of touch with reality and insane. — I’m NotDevinsMom Moron (@NotDevinsMom) January 19, 2023

Nikki Haley isn't morally fit to be president. pic.twitter.com/P3zsdKu2pD — 🌵Cantankerous chihuahua ☢ (@CanDoChiChi) January 20, 2023

Nikki Haley has ZERO chance in the primary

Mike Pence has ZERO chance in the primary

John Bolton has ZERO chance in the primary. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 20, 2023

Nikki Haley coming for Lindsey Graham’s record of Most Pathetic Showing In A Presidential Primary Ever. — The Columbia Bugle ?? (@ColumbiaBugle) January 20, 2023

Breaking news: Nikki Haley announces presidential run



Breaking Breaking news: Nikki Haley has already lost her presidential run — ZeroGhost (@XeroGhost13) January 19, 2023