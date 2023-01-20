Nikki Haley just said she’s probably running for president and everyone had the exact same response

Popcorn Factory, consider yourself on notice. Nikki Haley is maybe probably running for president in 2024 and she’s gonna want her popcorn orders delivered on time!
The former UN ambassador went on Fox News yesterday to basically say she’s running for president without actually saying she’s running for president.
“When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things: You first look at, does the current situation push for new leadership? The second question is, am I that person that could be that new leader?” she told Fox News’ Bret Baier during a sit-down interview.
“Yes, we need to go in a new direction,” she continued. “And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.”
Haley went on to rattle off all her accomplishments, including… her (relative) youth? Apparently, being 51 years old is a qualification that sets her apart from guys like Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
“I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C.,” she said. “I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things.”
She also touted her tenure as Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, during which she claims she made the state “the beast of the Southeast.” However, she conveniently left out the part about how she opposed marriage equality and gutted funding for a program that provided HIV medication to low-income patients.
“I’ve never lost a race,” Haley added. “I said that then, I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now. But stay tuned.”
Last June, Haley gave a speech at a campaign event for candidate Jeremy Hunt in Georgia during which she praised Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill and said it didn’t go “far enough” to protect children.
“They’re talking about this bill in Florida, the Don’t Say Gay bill, where gay wasn’t even mentioned, but you know what it did say? It said you cannot talk about any sort of sexual preference or gender pronouns before 3rd grade,” she said. “I didn’t think that went far enough.”
“We didn’t have sex-ed until 7th grade. And even then, you had to have your parent sign a permission slip. And my dad didn’t sign it.”
Scroll down for what folx are saying on Twitter about Haley’s potential candidacy…
Comedy hour I see.— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 20, 2023
Nikki Haley isn't morally fit to be president. pic.twitter.com/P3zsdKu2pD— 🌵Cantankerous chihuahua ☢ (@CanDoChiChi) January 20, 2023
Breaking news: Nikki Haley announces presidential run— ZeroGhost (@XeroGhost13) January 19, 2023
Breaking Breaking news: Nikki Haley has already lost her presidential run
RIGay
They laughed when Trump announced he was running for President.
They scorned him for his immigration comments on that first podium speech in Trump Tower.
They said that killed his chances of winning.
They laughed when Trump took over the stage during the GOP primaries.
They said he did was not “Presidential” (which he openly mocked)
They said that Hillary was the only one who could beat him.
They said Hillary creamed him in the debates
Then he won.
And we had 4 years of his terrorism and anarchy, followed by 2 years of Constitutional Crisis trying to pick up the pieces in his wake.
Don’t count out Nikki. She may be a snake in the grass; a female DeSantis, but don’t underestimate her or the stupidity of the GOP voting body.
Fname Optional Lname
Exactly! One good thing that came out of Trump’s reign of embarrassment is that we now know there are that many like minded people who can and will vote people like this into office! As outlandish as it sounds we have to remember that we have been down this road before. Those who don’t remember history are doomed to spend years with dummies
dbmcvey
Yawn.
But that doesn’t mean she’s not dangerous.
Fahd
She doesn’t have the strong backbone and conviction of a Lyndsey Graham, so I’m sure she’ll garner some support – maybe she’s hoping for the VP slot on the Republican ticket as a woman of south asian ethnic background.
Maybe a false equivalency (God, I hate those.), but to me she’s the Kamala Harris of the Republican party. No one wants her to run, no one wants to vote for her. She has no real base. But the demographic categories…..