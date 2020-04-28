This long-lost video of Oprah interrogating Dennis Rodman about his sexuality is super uncomfortable

A long-lost interview between NFL superstar Dennis Rodman and TV legend Oprah Winfrey recently began circulating online and, let’s just say, it hasn’t aged well.

At the time, Rodman was at the peak of his popularity and was making tons of TV appearances. His highest profile one was on Oprah’s show in 1996.

A snippet of the interview resurfaced on Twitter this week. It shows Rodman being asked about his sexuality, which has always been a hot topic of conversation.

When Oprah questioned whether he was worried about his “sense of sexuality” as a young person, Rodman replied, “I was very scared to be around boys. I didn’t know how I would fit in because I was so shy.”

Then, in a truly cringeworthy moment by today’s standards, Oprah flat out asked if he was gay. When he said “no,” she said she believed him. Then she immediately asked if he was bisexual. When he said “no” again, she asked whether he had ever “thought about” having sex with another man.

After the interview started circulating on social media, many criticized Oprah for her line of questioning, which bordered on interrogation.

In her defense, it was a much different time and we’re 99.9% sure she wouldn’t ask those same questions today, nearly 25 years later. Also, it’s not known whether she ran them by Rodman prior to interviewing him. Often, high profile sit-downs like these are scripted in advance.

This isn’t the first time Oprah has been criticized for past interviews she’s conducted around this same issue.

Earlier this year, actor Nathan Lane recalled going on her show while promoting The Birdcage in 1996 and having Oprah question whether he was worried about being typecast in gay roles.

“Were you afraid of being typecast as ‘are you, are you not?’ ‘Is he, isn’t he…?’” she asked.

Lane called the line of questioning “terrifying,” adding, “No one had been interested in my sex life up until then.”

