Long-term gay couples are serving #relationshipgoals by posting their love stories on Twitter

A viral thread on Twitter has warmed hearts. Many say it offers a love-filled antidote at the start of a Pride Month that feels besieged by more hate than usual.
“Do you know any queer people who have been together for 10 years?” asked the tweet in question. The replies came flooding in. At the time of writing, it’s had thousands of retweets and replies.
Yo! 12 and counting 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Lebn7Y9MD7— Muscle Bearchitect (@PrestonBrock) May 31, 2023
In 2 weeks were celebrating 18 years together. pic.twitter.com/v0R0QTABRS— Sofakinghtt (@SofaKingHtt) May 30, 2023
Yes! We are one of those queer pairs, too! Brad and me are on year 27 and married for the last 7 of those years!! Life has been good. pic.twitter.com/ZGrR80XV76— PalmDr 🌴 Paul (@NawrockiPaul) May 30, 2023
It will be 48 years in July. pic.twitter.com/X7VXd93Dgs— Russ™️ (@russ_612) May 30, 2023
Some couples shared old and recent photos.
Coming up to 15 years in December pic.twitter.com/Z4msYfAnbO— PETROS (@Petros_SP) May 30, 2023
my grandmothers have been together since the 70s 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/JjJWouCncG— eren jaeger returns this fall (@arrozconkali) May 29, 2023
British actor Charlie Condou (Coronation Street) was among those to post.
And some of the contributions were heartbreaking.
22 years with my husband. 11 of them married. He died in November. pic.twitter.com/rcdkwCQdlR— Thick Leather Dad (@photohustler) May 30, 2023
Check the original thread for thousands more.
One Comment
Godabed
this was cute, loved it.