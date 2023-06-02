happily ever after

Long-term gay couples are serving #relationshipgoals by posting their love stories on Twitter

By
An older gay couple
A viral thread on Twitter has warmed hearts. Many say it offers a love-filled antidote at the start of a Pride Month that feels besieged by more hate than usual.

“Do you know any queer people who have been together for 10 years?” asked the tweet in question. The replies came flooding in. At the time of writing, it’s had thousands of retweets and replies. 

Some couples shared old and recent photos.

British actor Charlie Condou (Coronation Street) was among those to post.

And some of the contributions were heartbreaking.

Check the original thread for thousands more. 

