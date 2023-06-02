Long-term gay couples are serving #relationshipgoals by posting their love stories on Twitter

Posed by models (Photo: Shutterstock)

A viral thread on Twitter has warmed hearts. Many say it offers a love-filled antidote at the start of a Pride Month that feels besieged by more hate than usual.

“Do you know any queer people who have been together for 10 years?” asked the tweet in question. The replies came flooding in. At the time of writing, it’s had thousands of retweets and replies.

11 years and never been better ? pic.twitter.com/7IXrIgN3cy — Tristan Barber (@tristanjbarber) May 30, 2023

Love you, goob! @micarebear1 ??

10 years officially a couple; 23 years besties; known for 25 (we met in middle school ?) https://t.co/g5lzS2CC0i pic.twitter.com/bALWRi8fpk — Sean ????????? (@MiSonnySide) May 30, 2023

Yo! 12 and counting 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Lebn7Y9MD7 — Muscle Bearchitect (@PrestonBrock) May 31, 2023

In 2 weeks were celebrating 18 years together. pic.twitter.com/v0R0QTABRS — Sofakinghtt (@SofaKingHtt) May 30, 2023

Yes! We are one of those queer pairs, too! Brad and me are on year 27 and married for the last 7 of those years!! Life has been good. pic.twitter.com/ZGrR80XV76 — PalmDr 🌴 Paul (@NawrockiPaul) May 30, 2023

It will be 48 years in July. pic.twitter.com/X7VXd93Dgs — Russ™️ (@russ_612) May 30, 2023

Some couples shared old and recent photos.

Us…. Married 14 this October. Together 20.

Plus a couple of kids along the way. ???????? https://t.co/BeAHrnUKXH pic.twitter.com/sz4HV59xFS — ?????Henry Amador-Batten (@AmadorBatten) May 31, 2023

Coming up to 15 years in December pic.twitter.com/Z4msYfAnbO — PETROS (@Petros_SP) May 30, 2023

my grandmothers have been together since the 70s 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/JjJWouCncG — eren jaeger returns this fall (@arrozconkali) May 29, 2023

British actor Charlie Condou (Coronation Street) was among those to post.

And some of the contributions were heartbreaking.

22 years with my husband. 11 of them married. He died in November. pic.twitter.com/rcdkwCQdlR — Thick Leather Dad (@photohustler) May 30, 2023

We were teen lovers in high school, then as adults we were married for 23 years until a rare aggressive cancer took her from me a few months ago. We were the loves of each other's lives. She took her last breath holding my hand. ?????? https://t.co/21ieBlIeam pic.twitter.com/qjulvshMI7 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 31, 2023

Check the original thread for thousands more.