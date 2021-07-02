Longevity Training creator Jordan Long on finding a body-mind balance…and looking great

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Long (he/him) (@jordantimothylong)

Name: Jordan Long, 28

City: Nashville, TN

Occupation: I’m a MELT: myofascial release practitioner and I also teach piano, dance and voice lessons.

Favorite Gym: The world is my gym.

Recommended Workout Playlist: Recently, I’ve been obsessed with the playlist “80s retro wave POWER” on Spotify. Oh, and A LOT of Queen.

What’s the best food to eat prior to a workout?

Nuthin’ better than a chocolate protein shake and some fresh, succulent fruit. Peaches are in season.

Related: Celebrity trainer Jason Wimberly on the virtue of working out in heels

Do you have a preferred workout outfit?

Whatever’s comfy, easy to move in, and makes you feel good.

How do you balance staying in shape and having fun?

I try my best to make staying active fun, but I find having a concrete routine allows me to get business out of the way and leave plenty of time for fun ;).

What’s a basic, if useful, workout tip you can offer?

Never EVER skip a warm-up OR a cool down. It’s a one-way ticket to Injury City.

You’re the designer of “Longevity Training.” What is it? How does it differ from other routines?

Longevity Training is all about total mind/body health and wellness. Looking absolutely incredible is just a bonus. In today’s “body-obsessed” world, I offer a refuge for busy men to get in the best shape of their life while fortifying the body and mind to last a long time. I like to call myself a life coach disguised as a personal trainer.

How do you keep your clients motivated?

When we connect a deep emotion with a goal, I believe that’s built-in motivation. Daily accountability check-ins don’t hurt!

What do you keep on your nightstand?

My “sippy cup” (I always have a yeti tumbler full of ice water with me) and whatever book I’m reading.

Bonus Pics: