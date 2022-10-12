Looks like another one of Trump’s lawyers has had to hire her own lawyer after the Mar-a-Lago mess

Christina Bobb appears to have had to do what soooo many other lawyers who’ve worked for Donald Trump have had to do over the years: hire her own lawyer and sit down with federal investigators.

The former One America News personality, who signed a letter in June certifying that all classified documents in the ex-president’s possession had been returned to the government, met with Justice Department lawyers in Washington, D.C. last last week, according to three different sources familiar with the matter.

NBC News report:

The certification statement, signed June 3 by Bobb, indicated that Trump was in compliance with a May grand jury subpoena and no longer had possession of a host of documents with classification markings at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, according to the three sources who do not want to comment publicly because of the sensitive nature of the sprawling federal investigation.

Of course, as we all now know, the letter Bobb signed turned out to be a total lie. On August 8, FBI agents executed a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago where they retrieved over 100 additional classified documents Trump was inexplicably (and, we should add, illegally) holding on to.

In her meeting with investigators on Friday, Bobb was joined by criminal defense lawyer John Lauro and repeatedly said that she was working as part of a team, not on her own, when she signed that false statement saying all of the docs had been handed over.

She also claimed another Trump lawyer, Boris Epshteyn, called her up the night before to say she needed to go to Mar-a-Lago first thing in the morning to handle a vague legal matter, and that she was just, you know, following instructions.

“She had to insist on that disclaimer twice before she signed it,” one source tells NBC News, adding, “She is not criminally liable. She is not going to be charged. She is not pointing fingers. She is simply a witness for the truth.”

And yet she still felt the need to bring a criminal defense lawyer with her to Friday’s meeting. Odd.

The New York Times notes:

Ms. Bobb’s trajectory is a familiar one in Mr. Trump’s orbit: a marginal player thrust by ambition and happenstance into a position where her profile and prospects are elevated, but at the cost of serious legal and reputational risk. But she stands out for a varied background — she is a former Marine who served in Afghanistan and a failed political candidate who jettisoned a conventional career to become a far-right cable news host — and for the tensile strength of her baseless conviction that the 2020 election was stolen from Mr. Trump.

Two days after speaking with the feds, Bobb flew to Arizona to attend a Trump rally held in support of anti-LGBTQ U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and anti-drag queen gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and tweeted this photo from the event:

