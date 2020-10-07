Looks like some major changes could be headed to ‘Drag Race’

With the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise going strong–several versions of the show air in the US, UK, Holland and Thailand–two key figures in its success have announced some major changes will be hitting future seasons.
Executive producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, who also co-own World of Wonder, the production company responsible for the franchise, recently told Digital Spy about their hope for new directions to take the show. When journalist David Opie asked the pair point-blank about including drag kings or more transgender queens, they gave an enthusiastic answer.
“Yeah,” Bailey admitted. “Our constant mantra is ‘Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent,’ and that does not exclude anyone.”
“And there’s been trans people on the show,” Barbato adds. “It is ‘Charisma, Uniqueness Nerve and Talent,’ so it would not be some headline-making news. For some people it would be, but yeah.”
In addition to their vision for more diverse casting on the show, the pair also revealed that other countries have entered active negotiations for additional entries in the Drag Race franchise, though they didn’t reveal where due to the ongoing talks. World of Wonder also launched a live Drag Race stage show at the Flamingo Resort & Casino earlier this year, though the show remains on hiatus due to COVID-19.
RuPaul’s Drag Race has come under fire in recent seasons for a lack of transgender representation, as has host RuPaul for comments suggesting transgender women should not compete on the show. RuPaul has since apologized, and the show has since featured openly transgender performers on the show, beginning with Peppermint in Season 9.
24 Comments
Catholicslutbox
Drag kings? really? make that a spin-off series.
There’s no artistry in tacking on facial hair and calling it a day.
There’s maybe 1:100 that actually do something more, but that’s rare.
otttovan
Have you watched Dragula? There’s a reason why Landon Cider won season 3. Drag Kings can be just as fabulous and amazing as Drag Queens. Even if only 1 out of every 100 is talented enough for
Drag Race, that’s still hundreds of amazing competitors
Charlie in Charge
It really is time to include transgender queens in the cast. They note that transgender performers have been on the show but none of them started out their first season as openly trans. It would be a great improvement to the show.
Prax07
Why exactly is it time? How would having these mentally ill trans people improve the show? How would having women doing make drag improve the show? None of that nonsense would do anything except lose viewers.
Leash
“How would having these mentally ill trans people improve the show?” wow can someone delete that comment? You do realize that homophobes think that about us too, that we are just not right in the head? Why do you need to put trans people down, are you really so pathethic that you need someone to be considered lower than you (assuming thats possible) to look down upon?
Cam
@Prax07
It’s funny that you trolls don’t think gays, lesbians, and bisexuals on this site don’t know that not that long ago all of us were called mentally ill.
You right wing trolls just can’t help exposing yourselves can you?
succubus
useless
Cam
Awwww, you’re using this screename again? Nice of you to come onto this thread at the same time you also posted comments attacking the idea on the soccer thread that bigots should be held responsible for their actions.
You commit the worst sin a troll can commit. You’re boring.
Leash
useless comment indeed, i don’t know what your stances are on this topic at all!
But if you just wrote this in desperate need of attention, i guess I replied, so: You are most welcome!
KiwiJello
Maybe I am wrong, but isn’t a trans woman dressing as a woman more like a model than a drag queen?
I look at Gia Gunn and see a woman, who dresses up as a woman, and loves to stir the pot and make all the gay boys irritated 🙂 I don’t mean that in a demeaning way in the least. She is gorgeous, but what makes her a drag queen?
shakes_head
You are definitely wrong.
Leash
It’s still drag, its still heavy makeup, its still lipsynching, its still sickening clothes, its still camp and perfomance and so on
I looked up the definition and: The term “drag” refers to the performance of masculinity, femininity or other forms of gender expression. So yeah, very that.
jackscott
I don’t think trans, drag kings, etc. is right for Drag Race… a spin off, certainly.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
One is free to attach any title to themselves that makes them happy and feeling wanted and accepted but in my book when you dress up in clothes meant for the other sex you are in DRAG even if you have something removed surgically. You sex is NEVER going to change because you will always be what you were born as. This idea is WAY out of hand and hopefully won’t see the light of day. Enough is enough.
Leash
So your book is about a bitter transphobe? Do you know any transgender? Like personally? Like close? How about you change that. If you do you’d see them for who they really are.
So you decide what’s enough? For other people? It’s none of your business henny. Deal with it or perish.
Cam
By all means, please tell us how Carmen Carrera, Peppermint, or Monica Beverley Hills appearing on Drag Race ruined your life.
Leash
So whenever contestants said they had sex with the “producers of the show”, those were the men they were referring too? Yeah that looks about right.
Leash
And to all the …people who don’t seem the need for trans drag queens or drag kings: But they exist. So, just for portraying the reality of drag they need to include them.
I feel like a lot of people saying they are against drag kings / transgender drag queens for other reasons than just “oh its just not right for the format”.
Just why do you care so much? Let them be part of the show ffs, let the producers figure it out! It’s not like the entire cast will consist of drag kings or whatever.
Cam
Drag Race has been on for a while. A change may be a good way to extend the life of the series. Throw in a Drag King season instead of running a Drag Race and an Allstars every season.
dustychiffon
Does anyone else think the show should go on hiatus for a bit? A little tired? There’s so many now, all these queens are starting to look the same. Glam, freaky or funny/fat.
A sign the tide is turning : I heard my nephew, who’s 16 and proudly gay, say the other day that drag race is “like Facebook, only older girls and such care anymore.”
They’re more into these crazy queens on tiktok and Instagram from around the globe etc.
Psst and I’ve been told by two different employees that the World Of Wonder guys are loathed by most.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
Drag Race lasted as long as it did because LOGO had no other show that could generate the audience that it did. LOGO doesn’t exactly roll of the tongue of many gay men and women and is barely mentioned in the media and in advertisements such as outdoor billboards.
Cam
@Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
Drag race hasn’t been on Logo for years. It’s on VH1
Cam
As for a hiatus. I remember one year, I think there were 3 seasons on, 2 Drag Race seasons and one Allstars. I never understood why they don’t space them out more.
dustychiffon
Well if youth excitement is an indicator of how a pop culture show is doing, then people like my nephew and his gaggle of friends, who should be their target audience, are definitely tuning out.
My curiosity is more on WHY they’re tuning out. Is it simply oversaturated? Is it the appropriation of all the queer slang and phrases that is used by everyone now? (Don’t you dare say “yes queen” or anything like that around them. They roll their eyes) Or perhaps the infighting and general Reality-show-bitchiness of it all is turning them off?
I imagine these new angles they’re adding to the show is an attempt to resuscitate their brand. They must see their numbers are slipping.
Pop culture is a fleeting fickle Queen.