“She looks unrecognizable”: Twitter users brawl over Miss Piggy’s alleged plastic surgery journey

A collage of Miss Piggy's appearance changes throughout the decades.

International porcine princess Miss Piggy has been a hot topic for decades now. Since breaking onto the scene in 1976 alongside her lesser-known Muppet costars, the world’s premier pig has become a critical darling of stage and screen, a prolific recording artist, and a bestselling author.

Piggy has seen a resurgence amongst the youth after the TikTok-driven success of her critically acclaimed single, a Spotify Session cover of FKA twigs’ emotional masterpiece “Cellophane”.

Her cover has been used as a sound on tens of thousands of videos on the platform:

@knowyourmeme The most heart-wrenching sound on TikTok… #didntidoitforyou #letmedoitforyou #misspiggy #muppets #trendingsound #sounds #trending #viral #memes #explained #fkatwigs #cellophane ♬ original sound – Know Your Meme

Naturally, an accomplished woman seeing a popularity spike will elicit criticism and rumors from the public; that’s just the state of the patriarchal society we live in. This time, that magnifying glass scrutiny has manifested as speculation on her possible journey with plastic surgery.

An inflammatory tweet recently named a laundry list of procedures they suspected the star of having:

The conjecture immediately sparked fierce debate. While some fervently argue that the hammy icon has made more than a few visits to Dr. Zizmor, many are saying she’s simply grown in beauty over time.

Both sides are deeply entrenched:

A third prevailing opinion stands between both sides and says that they all need to stay out of her business:

As salacious as the allegations are, one sticks out among them: it is well-known and obvious that Miss Piggy has never sought out rhinoplasty. Her Barbra-esque devotion to maintaining her culturally significant nose has been noted for decades. That one claim could easily bring one to doubt the entire slew of supposed nips and tucks.

These tabloid feeders may want to keep it cute with Miss Piggy, lest they find themselves on the receiving end of a well-deserved “HI-YAH!”

