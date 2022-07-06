Lori Petty’s crazy response to having to share a trailer with Madonna during ‘A League of Their Own’

The new A League of Their Own series hits Amazon Prime next month. In anticipation of the show, Lori Petty, who played Kit in the original 1992 film, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter recently to talk about being a part of director Penny Marshall’s blockbuster and what it was like to work with Madonna.
In true Petty fashion, she doesn’t hold back when asked about the Queen of Pop.
“Penny told me, ‘You’re gonna share a makeup trailer with Madonna.’ This is when Madonna was at the height of her Madonna-ness. I said, ‘Penny, what the f*ck? Why?’” she recalls in the interview.
Hmmm. We’re not sure that’s the reaction most people would have when told they’re sharing a makeup trailer with the biggest pop star in the world, but… OK!
Petty continues, “She goes, ‘You can handle her.’ I thought that was so funny. It was just me and a mostly naked Madonna every day for months in the makeup truck. She was really nice, and nobody works harder than Madonna. She would run six miles before work.”
Petty made similar remarks in a 2021 interview with Vulture, when she described the singer as “Super Madonna.”
“This is when Madonna was the most Madonna ever. She was the Madonna-est. Super Madonna,” Petty said. “I didn’t have any problems with her at all. She just wanted to do a good job and prove herself as an actress. She worked her ass off. She gave it a 100 percent every single day.”
The new A League of Their Own series premieres on Amazon Prime on August 12 and stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Nick Offerman.
6 Comments
Kangol2
Petty’s response is very positive and affirming. She shared a trailer with one of the top pop superstars of that era and, it turns out, Madonna was nice, hard-working, and easy to deal with. Sounds good to me.
Cam
What was so “Crazy” about her response?
Doug
It’s called “click-bait.”
prarie pup
IF we’re being authentic about the era of, “A League of their Own (ALOTO)” black and white players together were not allowed. Racial integration of ballgame didn’t occur until the 1950’s; ALOTO occurred during World War II/the 1940’s…just sayin’.
Kangol2
Which “ballgame” do you mean? Racial integration of Major League Baseball began in 1947 with Jackie Robinson taking the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Most MLB teams slowly followed, with the last being the Boston Red Sox, I believe.
In terms of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (1943-1954), you are correct that no Black American women were permitted to play in the league this film is based on. Several did try out but were peremptorily turned away. It did allow Cuban women, some with African ancestry, to play starting in 1948, but typical American racism plagued it from start to finish.
bachy
Working your ass off, running 6 miles before breakfast and giving 100% every single day is effective for only so long. The ultimate A-type personality, Madonna probably wouldn’t have suffered multiple hernias and a hip replacement if she hadn’t required herself to undergo grueling, even acrobatic dance performances in worldwide tours into her 60s. The body can only take so much. Learning to pace yourself, at any age, supports health, creativity and longevity.