Lori Petty’s crazy response to having to share a trailer with Madonna during ‘A League of Their Own’

The new A League of Their Own series hits Amazon Prime next month. In anticipation of the show, Lori Petty, who played Kit in the original 1992 film, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter recently to talk about being a part of director Penny Marshall’s blockbuster and what it was like to work with Madonna.

In true Petty fashion, she doesn’t hold back when asked about the Queen of Pop.

“Penny told me, ‘You’re gonna share a makeup trailer with Madonna.’ This is when Madonna was at the height of her Madonna-ness. I said, ‘Penny, what the f*ck? Why?’” she recalls in the interview.

Hmmm. We’re not sure that’s the reaction most people would have when told they’re sharing a makeup trailer with the biggest pop star in the world, but… OK!

Petty continues, “She goes, ‘You can handle her.’ I thought that was so funny. It was just me and a mostly naked Madonna every day for months in the makeup truck. She was really nice, and nobody works harder than Madonna. She would run six miles before work.”

Petty made similar remarks in a 2021 interview with Vulture, when she described the singer as “Super Madonna.”

“This is when Madonna was the most Madonna ever. She was the Madonna-est. Super Madonna,” Petty said. “I didn’t have any problems with her at all. She just wanted to do a good job and prove herself as an actress. She worked her ass off. She gave it a 100 percent every single day.”

The new A League of Their Own series premieres on Amazon Prime on August 12 and stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Nick Offerman.

Check out the trailer below.