Los Angeles Pride will not happen in June, courtesy of coronavirus

We can hardly keep up with every event being canceled in the coronavirus reality we’re living in, so it’s hardly a shock that the latest public gathering to get postponed is Los Angeles Pride.

Still, at three months away, it’s the first June Pride to halt its plans, and we imagine not the last.

“Due to the concerns of COVID-19,” the organizers wrote on Twitter, “[Christopher Street West] will postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary of LA Pride that were scheduled for June 2020. Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available.”

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, CSW will postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary of LA Pride that were scheduled for June 2020. Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available. — LA Pride (@lapride) March 12, 2020

A new date has not been set.

Other Pride events that have been called off or postponed include the first ever Pride of the Americas in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Pride.

Head to GayCities for a look at which queer events have been canceled, and which ones are still moving forward as planned.