TikTalk

Lost in the meatrack, meeting dad’s boyfriend, & what your drink says about you

If you’ve seen the twinkiest music video of all time and are still craving queer content, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what happened on TikTok this week:

A bartender revealed what your drink says about you.

The Chiefs cheerleaders met their match.

Kim Chi shamed a shamer.

Ariana Grande got animated.

Jon Joseph got lost in the meatrack.

Layne met her dad’s boyfriend.

An ally learned about pronouns.

Joven Calloway disclosed his type.

Solo gay bar crawls became a thing.

And Jeff Probst schooled a Survivor contestant.

