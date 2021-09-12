Lost in the meatrack, meeting dad’s boyfriend, & what your drink says about you

If you’ve seen the twinkiest music video of all time and are still craving queer content, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what happened on TikTok this week:
A bartender revealed what your drink says about you.
@donnyonnyReminiscing on the good ol days #fyppp #gaytok #gayclub #bartender♬ Bach Concerto in a Minor for Violin – Classical Music
The Chiefs cheerleaders met their match.
@lizsowers3Find me this guy in purple shirt! Tik tok do your thing. #gendernormsbroken #NeverStopExploring #chiefs #nflfootball #bestfriends #duetme♬ Supermodel – Ru Paul
Kim Chi shamed a shamer.
@kimchieats#stitch with @charliexsmooth♬ Thot Shit – Megan Thee Stallion
Ariana Grande got animated.
@mikeyangelo1541##qforce ##netflix ##arianagrande♬ original sound – Nativewolf
Jon Joseph got lost in the meatrack.
@jonjosephSend help I don’t know how to function anymore lmaooo stahhhp #fireislandpines #nycgays #meatrack #fireisland #lgbtq♬ original sound – Jon Joseph
Layne met her dad’s boyfriend.
@_staynurlayneReposting because they muted the sound from the original post♬ original sound – Layne
An ally learned about pronouns.
@rynovationthe only true cis ally #36SecondsOfLightWork #lifeisgooddance #pronouns #gay #queer #ally♬ original sound – 🙂
Joven Calloway disclosed his type.
@theandrewchristianHow do you like your men? @jkabobs 🤣 #gay #gayboy #gayboyproblems #gaytiktok♬ original sound – Justin Randall
Solo gay bar crawls became a thing.
@thailikethefoodI’m not hungover at all. #sanfrancisco #thecastro #castro #gaylife #gaysoftiktok #gaytiktok #barcrawl♬ Mama Said – Lukas Graham
And Jeff Probst schooled a Survivor contestant.
@cegjegReply to @queerlydeparted #survivor #jeffprobst #survivortiktok #cbssurvivor♬ original sound – CJ Higgins