Louisa Jacobson’s next big role: being herself!

The 33-year-old actress –– who just so happens to be Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter –– seemingly came out as part of the LGBTQ+ fam over the weekend.

In an Instagram post shared on June 22, which marked Streep’s 75th birthday, The Gilded Age star shared a series of candid pictures with the caption, “blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb ❤️‍🔥🏳️‍🌈.”

Amongst the snaps was a screenshot of a New York Times article entitled “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion”––which it appears Jacobson was referencing in the caption –– as well as a pic of friends in front of the words, “Live. Laugh. Lesbian” scribbled on a wall.

Also included in the photo dump were a few photos with producer Anna Blundell (who also shared a red-lit, Mulholland Drive-esque pic of the two together on her own IG back in December), as well as an 1864 Simeon Solomon painting of queer poet Sappho.

As part of her “Joyful New Era,” Jacobson celebrated the start of Pride Month with a post on her Instagram Stories, which was later shared to social media by one of her followers.

In the pic, Jacobson showed off a copy of David M. Halperin’s How To Be Gay with the caption, “Happy priiiiiiiiiidddee.”

Although Jacobson turned comments off on her apparent coming-out Instagram carousel, we’re hoping that she’s received an overwhelming amount of support from her friends and fam.

Especially considering her mother is the certified (and Academy Award-winning) queen of camp in films like Death Becomes Her and Mamma Mia. Back in 2017, Streep was honored with the Ally for Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign, and as she told Pride Source, she “can’t remember [a time] when LGBTQ+ people were not in [her] life.”

Funnily enough, Jacobson’s onscreen breakout role was portraying Marian alongside Streep’s Mamma Mia pal Christine Baranski in HBO’s The Gilded Age, which was renewed for a third season back in December.

That being said, Jacobson has worked hard to separate herself from both the work of her mother and siblings, who have all pursued careers in the entertainment industry as well.

“It’s going to be a constant thing throughout my life,” she told Tatler in 2022. “It’s has been since I can remember – this issue of, ‘Do I deserve what I have?’ But I think about Jane Fonda and how she made a name for herself … I think it just takes time and not reading Twitter and just focusing on what I want to achieve as an artist.”

Her next big role will be alongside Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in Celine Song’s Materialists. Until then, you can get your camp fill from the newly-out actress by rewatching The Gilded Age, streaming on Max.

