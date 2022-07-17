He loved his Florida trip. Then the monkeypox blisters appeared.

The photo on Brian Thomas’ Instagram page was a typically sunny one for the social media personality, who has built a rising presence as a sex-positive gay nurse living with HIV.
“Farewell Wilton Manors!” it read, alongside a photo of him grinning shirtless among the palm trees in the predominantly queer south Florida town. “What an amazing trip! Can’t wait to come back!”
It was the final post of his vacation, a busy week of sunning at the pool and hitting the nude beach and enjoying all the pleasures that Wilton Manors nightlife can provide.
A few days after returning home to Baltimore, the blisters appeared.
Brian was about to get an education in living with a new viral threat, joining a growing number of people worldwide who have been diagnosed with monkeypox, a sometimes debilitating infection that causes fever, abdominal cramps, and painful blisters that can scar the body. It is also highly infectious.
@pozrn Be cautious in these next couple weeks yalls … im not the only one! #Pride #monkeypox #comedy #keepingitlight ♬ Originalton – POV’s
Within hours of his diagnosis, Brian took to his social media pages and revealed what he was going through. He was typically transparent, posting video testimonials that haven’t shied away from intimate details. He has discussed each symptom as they occurred, which gay sex venue might have exposed him to the virus, and the lesions inside his rectum that have caused him a great deal of pain.
His posts throughout his two weeks of monkeypox isolation have been informative, dishy, sexually candid, and incredibly important if we are to raise the level of alarm about this latest viral passenger within the LGBTQ community. (No, monkeypox isn’t a gay disease, but it has taken up early residence among us, following our social and sexual habits and interactions. It’s only a matter of time before it finds safe passage within other demographics.)
We need as many stories as possible to help basic information about monkeypox sink in, especially if we’re talking about a virus that could become a new, endemic disease that everyone will be dodging for the rest of our lives.
View this post on Instagram
Brian’s posts join other first real-time video reports from the front lines of monkeypox. He has walked us through his physical ailments, his treatment, and the frustration and second-guessing that happens when you’re stuck in isolation for two weeks with an infection soaked in sexual shame and homophobia. (Check out a lengthy video interview with Brian Thomas with activist Mark S. King.)
It looks like monkeypox is swiftly moving from a tangential concern to a front-and-center health threat that we need to take seriously, and right now.
Queerty contributor Mark S. King is a GLAAD Award winner My Fabulous Disease, for his blog about living with HIV.
9 Comments
sfhairy
He was a ho at a party, just own up to it. It’s ok. Most of us are ho’s, hence why this is spreading like crazy. You’ll always remember what fun Wilton Manors was. Now, get your vaccine.
Scout
Exactly! So, either know who you’re playing with or get vaccinated. Monkey Pox has been in the news for a few months now. Time to wise up.
Bengali
I’m a gay man and while I’ve had my share of promiscuity in my lifetime the threats to health are greater than ever before. Some guys just can’t say no to a good f*** regardless of the risks. A good friend of mine, a christian who becomes enraged if I say god damn it for jesus f-ing christ has between 5 – 7 encounters/partners, unsafely every week. Goes on car trips to hook up in other states and cities. Travels abroad for more of the same. He’s almost 70 years old and finds ugly early 20s guys to get with. He’s on PREP so mostly protected from HIV but is constantly exposing himself to the likelihood of contracting multiple STDs as well as MonkeyPox. He’s typical of certain groups within the lgbtq population. Not only is he exposing himself and others to potentially dangerous spreadable diseases; he is a perfect example of why the gay community is still considered by many (esp. pathetic conservatives) to be nothing more than a bunch of slutty men looking for their next trick.
It’s why I am mostly not involved in the community. I can’t get with the “respect me” when I see the pockets of segments of gay men acting like it’s pre-1980s with the drugs and poppers and whatever else they can get their hands on and mouths around.
jt1990
Excuse me, Satan just called and asked me to tell you two sheep to quiet down. Your excited bleating is causing bin Laden to play with himself. Instead of pushing another poorly tested clot shot, just avoid being a gross azz ho! This guy looks the type to sleep with a monkey, then brag at work about the hot encounter he had last night. I’m sure that’s only one of MANY diseases his immune system struggles with! FYI, certain pre-existing illnesses can make you more susceptible, and have worse symptoms to stuff average folks have little or no trouble with. But your type will inject themselves anyway to “show those bigots!”
ScottOnEarth
Not sure WTF you’re ranting about. He did “own up to it,” which is how you know about it. Instead of judging him like a 90-year-old “Christian” woman, try focusing on the real problem….and how helpful it is that he is being transparent and open about the progression of his illness. Your inane judgment is pointless and basic.
GayEGO
Monkey see, monkey do!
still_onthemark
The name monkeypox is unfortunate and seems to be part of the problem. It’s harder to take it seriously with its rather comical name. It’s surprising the CDC and WHO didn’t think of this, so soon after all our travails with Covid-19 deniers calling it the “Wuhan” or “China virus,” and then the CDC and WHO were going out of their way NOT to call Omicron the “Xi” variant, etc.
Harley
I have 3 words for him: Antibiotic resistant gonorrhea.
Rambeaux
All of that metal sh*t hanging from your head gave those Monkeypox a route to get into your body.
You have holes where there shouldn’t be any holes.