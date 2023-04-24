Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton tie the knot during wild Vegas weekend with Kim Kardashian

credit: Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton.

The You actor and the celebrity hairstylist’s whirlwind romance revved up over the weekend and appears to have moved onto previously uncharted territory.

It was less than nine weeks ago that the handsome duo first got the rumor mill going by sharing photos on their Mexican vacation together. A few weeks later, after making red carpet appearances together, both separately disclosed they were dating and in love with each other during interviews on different talk shows.

With fans barely able to catch their breath over the confirmation, reports surfaced earlier this month claiming they were engaged and had reportedly already picked out rings. These boys move fast!

While neither officially commented on the alleged engagement, it now appears they cut to the chase and tied the knot in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ and Page Six, Gage and Appleton secretly wed at the infamous Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas on Saturday. And yes, that’s the same chapel Britney Spears married her first husband what’s his name in 2004, and where Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched in 2022, among others.

Despite having one very famous witness, the Gage-Appleton nuptials appeared to go off just how you’d expect a quickie marriage in Sin City to unfold.

The grooms obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, and proceeded to walk down the aisle in front of a small group of friends, including the one and only Kim Kardashian. The reality star has been good friends with Appleton ever since employing him to work on her tresses years ago.

This is the first marriage for both Gage, 27, and Appleton, 39.

The exact time they said “I do” is unclear, but we do know the couple managed to fit in Usher’s concert into the festivities as they were spotted jetting off with Kardashian to the “Yeah!” singer’s show Saturday night at the Park MGM.

Shown is @KimKardashian before heading to the @Usher residency concert in Las Vegas, Nevada with Chris Appleton & @LukasGage! pic.twitter.com/rHvvnrBJNQ — KIM K FORMATION (@KIMKFORMATION) April 24, 2023

And as quickly as they exchanged vows, Gage and Appleton hightailed it out of Vegas to attend the the Daily Front Row Fashion L.A. Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

While unknown at the time, the pair made their first public appearance as a married couple at the event’s red carpet. Decked out in monochromatic black and white suits, Gage and Appleton wore matching rings while posing for photographers.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton tied the knot in a secret wedding in Las Vegas, @PageSix reports. pic.twitter.com/mDz7jc6Lro — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 24, 2023

Once inside, Appleton’s celebratory weekend continued as Kardashian presented him with the Hair Artist of the Year Award.

Without making a reference to their wedding ceremony hours earlier, Kardashian shared how much she supported Appleton and Gage’s as a couple.

“I’m so happy he’s in a relationship right now and that it’s out there,” Kardashian said on stage, according to People, “because I’m so tired of all my girl friends and guy friends asking me if you’re available, and who my hot guy is who is always with me.”

When @KimKardashian presented to #ChrisAppleton, she forgot to mention how happy she is that he’s not single anymore. @lukasgage is sitting in the front row. ?#fashionlosangelesawards #justforvariety pic.twitter.com/HpjdPqa9yq — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) April 24, 2023

Although they’ve been moving on warp speed in every other capacity, neither Gage nor Appleton has released an official statement regarding their marital status.

