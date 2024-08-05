Despite reports of its early demise, Lukas Gage is still having an amazing BRAT summer.

Nine months after The White Lotus hunk ended his six-month marriage to Chris Appleton, he spent the weekend living his best life by getting busy at Charli XCX’s 32nd birthday party on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The star-studded bash at trendy Silverlake hot spot Tenants of the Trees (which was previously the gay club M.J.’s Bar) saw the likes of Charli, Lorde, and Billie Eilish letting loose by dancing on tables as their recent collabs blasted through the speakers.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Party like your Paris Hilton at Hyde in 2007!

charli xcx celebrating her 32nd birthday playing girl, so confusing with lorde and guess remix with billie eilish pic.twitter.com/fPzqtZxEJY — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) August 4, 2024

With the debaucherous vibes wafting through the club, Gage found himself getting pretty frisky too… At least, according to one eyewitness account.

A gossipy bartender at the party shared their recap of the evening to the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi and it included allegedly seeing Gage sucking face with multiple different people.

“I bartended for Charli XCX’s… here is what I saw at the star packed event,” began the bartender’s message.

After listing innocent sightings of Glen Powell, Sabrina Carpenter, and Billie Eilish, among others, the bartender had a more scandalous review of Gage’s antics.

“Lukas Gage making out with several people,” they noted.

The report got the attention of Gage who was desperate to make sure they had their facts straight right. The 29-year-old clapped back in the most hilarious and epic fashion by commenting, “grow up it was like 2 ppl.”

While no photographic proof has turned up of Gage’s exploits yet, there is no shame to his game. Like a true brat, he’s a 365 party girl!

The single life appears to be transforming the You actor in more ways than one as he’s been working hard getting into stellar shape.

After co-starring with ripped-to-shreds Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House, Gage has been upping his fitness regimen at the popular Dogpound private gym.

In a clip shared on the training facility’s Instagram account, the actor maneuvered through an intense set of exercises while wearing a tank top that flaunted his gym gains.

Action hero activated!

Earlier this year, Gage spoke out about his whirlwind marriage to Appleton by calling it “a manic episode for six months.”

If you recall, the pair were married wearing furry Chewbacca-esque fuzzy coats in a wild Las Vegas ceremony just 60 days after they started dating.

“I’m a little impulsive,” he said during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. “But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life, and I’ll probably have six other marriages.”

After splitting in November 2023, Gage and Appleton reached a divorce settlement in June.

Gage will next be seen in this fall’s eagerly-awaited horror sequel Smile 2, and the upcoming sci-fi thriller Companion opposite The Boys star Jack Quaid.

In the meantime, may his kissing bandit era reign supreme!