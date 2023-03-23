Lukas Gage opens up about golden showers and getting peed on in ‘You’

We have a couple people from the golden shower community that are very grateful that it’s being shown on screen, and they have some haters who are yucking some people’s yum.



Everyone should feel heard and feel seen. I never wanted to make anyone feel scrutinized or like the butt of the joke. I just believe that everyone should embrace all their kinks and everything that they love about themselves and not feel ashamed.



My hope is that they feel seen and they don’t feel judged and they feel like it’s a space of sex positivity and sexual identity positivity.

Lukas Gage speaking to Variety about filming the golden shower scene in “You” and the reaction it has received from viewers.