Lukas Gage’s “golden shower” in Netflix’s ‘You’ adds another shocking gay sex scene to his credits

Image Credit: ‘You,’ Netflix

Ladies, gays, and theys: Welcome to the year of Lukas Gage.

Last summer, we wrote about how the San Diego-born actor was popping up all over the place, and would only continue to do so.

And, this week, Gage officially kicks off his very busy 2023 with a major supporting role in the fourth season of Netflix’s hit stalker-thriller series, You.

This time around, Joe (Penn Badgley) absconds to London where he pretends to be a university professor and falls in with a crowd of upper-crust elites—and potential victims. Among them is Gage’s “charming bully” Adam Pratt, a playboy American expat who comes from a wealthy family.

Though Adam is dating socialite Lady Phoebe Borehall-Blaxworth (Tilly Keeper), it’s not long before we learn he partakes in a number of interesting (no kink-shaming!) sexual activities behind closed doors.

In the season’s second episode, “Portrait Of The Artist,” a suspicious Joe tails Adam to a restaurant where, in a private store room, he spies the playboy wearing nothing but underwear and swimming goggles.

Down on his knees, Adam pleads, “do it,” to a member of the restaurant wait staff, to which they reply, “beg me,” before proceeding to pee all over him. He’s clearly loving it.

“I’ve seen enough,” narrates Joe. Speak for yourself!

Image Credit: ‘You,’ Netflix

Gage laughs about the scene in a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter, which hails the rising star as “the next big thing.”

“I did not know that I was going to get peed on in You when I took the part,” he shares. “I’m not, like, asking my agents to send me only roles where I’m half naked.”

Of course, Gage is referencing his other infamous gay sex scene where he’s caught in the act: The shocking rimjob moment he shares with Murray Bartlett in the first season of The White Lotus.

Gage is building quite a reputation for himself!

When asked about his “golden shower” in You, the apparently fearless actor had the following to say:

“It was my idea to wear the googles. With that scene, and in The White Lotus, I wasn’t doing it to be sexy, but for comedic value. I didn’t think it was going to be hot for people. But I did want to go as far as possible. It can’t be a half rim job, or a half golden shower—although we did use a water machine with yellow food coloring.”

This guy’s just really dedicated to his craft.

As Gage puts it, he’s not necessarily “begging” to take his clothes off for a role, but it’s not something he’s shy about. “I guess I’m a little more European in my thoughts on nudity right now,” he adds.

In his eyes, it’s all about truthfulness. For example, “If there’s a scene where I’m having sex with my boss, it’s gonna be pretty f*cking weird if I have clothes on.” Fair point! Besides, the actor insists actually filming those scenes feels pretty “mechanical”: “There’s nothing sexy about a director telling you you’re thrusting weird.”

In another interview with People (again, Gage is everywhere these days), the actor says he thinks we’re “entering an era of just truthful storytelling and authenticity,” and that these scenes of unapologetic sex positivity are a result of that.

“Really good writing and fully formed characters [means] their sexuality and their sex life are a part of that,” Gage shares. “So I’m okay with it. I’m here for it.”

Last year, Gage pushed back at queer-baiting accusations on Twitter by responding, “u don’t know my alphabet.”

When asked about the tweet by People, Gage admits, “I understand the importance of representation in everyone’s voices. And as I’m becoming more of a public figure, I’m figuring out how to navigate where public and private intersect.”

He adds that it’s a shame that actors like Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor feel pressured to come out before they’re ready:

“I think we’re all just trying to navigate where that line intersects with keeping some things private and some things public because you are a public figure,” says Gage. “It’s a double-edged sword, and it’s an interesting line that I’m still figuring out.”

You’ve got to respect that! And we hope everyone does, especially since Gage will be spending a lot of time in the public eye. Next month, he’ll premiere the dark sex comedy Down Low (which he co-wrote) at SXSW, and he’s also got the indie eco-thriller How To Blow Up A Pipeline due in theaters later this year.

After that, he’ll be popping up in the next season of FX’s Fargo—oh, and there are still five more episodes of You season four on the way, set to drop on March 9.

The year of Gage rolls on!