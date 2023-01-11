Luke Evans’ arm tattoo has the internet convinced it has a secret, sexy meaning

Luke Evans stays booked and busy.

The hunky gay actor has a rom-com with Dan Levy on the way, a drama with Billy Porter, and maybe (just maybe) he’ll be the next 007?

Yet, despite that, Evans still finds plenty of time for scenic, warm weather vacations. And for that we are thankful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

The latest trip took the 43-year-old and his jacked project manager boyfriend, Fran Tomas, to the Caribbean island nation of St. Barts, and then to Miami where they wined, dined, and laid out in nothing more than some very small Speedos.

As per usual, their photos are to die for, but there’s one in particular that has, shall we say, captured the imaginations of Evans’ legion of gay followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

At first glance, it’s an innocent enough pic with Evans posing for the camera at a classy restaurant, sporting a knit polo that hugs his bulging biceps just so. Cute!

Except some have made special note of the actor’s visible tattoo: A thin band that wraps around his right forearm, which, by all accounts, Evans has had for quite some time. That ink, however, coupled with his nearly clenched hand, has fans wondering if there’s a *ahem* deeper meaning here…

According to some sources, the armband tattoo can be meant to signify that someone enjoys f*sting. But are we reading between the “line”?

Get your mind out of the gutter! In 2019, Evans stopped by the U.K.’s The Jonathan Ross Show, and told the host he got the ink in a moment of “midlife crisis.” And while it’s not visible in the recent photo, the band actually includes his initials, and well as those of his mom and dad. It’s pretty sweet, actually.

Still, thanks to Twitter user @Muffin_Chips, the shot is making its was across the social platform, where plenty of gays are making their assumptions and positively flipping out:

why is he clenching ? https://t.co/y00GfgCuEZ — alex (@alex_abads) January 11, 2023

Anyway, mystery solved! Let’s get back to enjoying the actor’s dreamy vacation pics, shall we? For instance, there’s this feet-forward shot of Evans catching some rays by the pool:

The view’s pretty good, if we do say so ourselves. Oh, and, sure, the ocean looks nice, too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Evans’ handsome beau also posted his own version of the same shot. We see a few things we’d like to climb!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)

Actually, the couple has posted quite a few His & His photos, and it’s pretty adorable imagining them setting up the shots for each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)

In summary, we’re a little conflicted. While we love seeing Luke Evans turn up in more and more movies and television shows, we also want him to have ample time off for rest and relaxation! You know, so he can take more vacations and post more like this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

