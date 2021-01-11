Luke Evans is back on the market, confirms breakup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Actor Luke Evans, known for his roles in Dracula Untold and the live-action version of Beauty & the Beast has confirmed he is single again. Evans just split from his boyfriend of 18 months, hotelier Rafael Olarra.

“It is what it is,” Evans told The Times. The pair were first reported to be estranged last October when they unfollowed each other on social media. They re-followed each other shortly thereafter, suggesting that they had patched things up.

Now it appears the pair have split for good. In the same interview, Evans also let slip that he thinks more and more about fatherhood, and the effect having a family would have on his life.

“I thought about [having kids] many times and as I get older I’m thinking maybe I should get on and do it. I don’t want to be an old dad… but I would like to be a dad,” he explained. ‘There’s a lot of satisfaction to passing on your experiences and rearing a strong open-minded, kind, respectful human being who can go out in the world and do something good.”

Evans, 41, will next star in the mystery series The Pembrokeshire Murders for ITV in the UK. He will also play opposite Nicole Kidman in the upcoming Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.