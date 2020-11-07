Luke Evans’ dip, Maluma’s new ‘do, & Tom Daley’s band of boys

This week a Hanson brother dished conspiracy theories, Twitter finally banned Steve Bannon, and 28% of LGBTQ voters showed up for Trump. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Elliott Norris escaped the election.
Model Maverick McConnell wore gym shorts.
Titanius Maximus got some sun.
Ashley Parker Angel took a sip.
Cristiano Ronaldo glistened.
Ryan Cooper kissed summer goodbye.
Roberto Portales designed his boots.
Tom Zalac reached the top.
Dan Tai checked his phone.
So the UK is in another lockdown… I’d best download Clash of Clans again? ??? It also means I’ll be posting a lot of throwback photos unfortunately fortunately! Since I can’t get out of the house… I hope you don’t mind. Some of them will be photos that I’ve posted before and I really love. Others will be photos that I have never posted before from a while ago! Are you in quarantine where you are?
Christian Chávez felt the heat.
Tom Daley showed off his boys.
Ryan O’Connell had a seat.
Eliad Cohen shaved a friend.
Alex Lo did some spring cleaning.
Ronnie Woo read in the hot tub.
Jason Derulo sat on the edge.
Simon Kassianides got spooky.
Luke Evans took a dip.
Maluma dyed his hair.
And Cody Alan got political.
2 Comments
Chrisk
I clicked the links. Some are mostly about their work and stuff. Most are just a bunch of selfi queen douchebags though. Hundreds of pics of just themselves making sultry pouty lipped pictures. True to life Zoolanders.
Fang
To the writers of Queerty:
PLEASE stop making unsubstantiated claims that 28% (!!!) of LGBT Americans turned out for Trump. There are probably data out there on exit polls that suggest a high number of LGBT voters for Trump. As previously noted in many comments, exit polls are a biased sample because in-person voters disproportionately voted for Trump.
Yes, there are LGBT voters for Trump. It’s maddening, it’s classist, it’s racist. All those things are true. But don’t publish invalid data. It’s not helpful.