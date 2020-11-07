INSTASTUDS

Luke Evans’ dip, Maluma’s new ‘do, & Tom Daley’s band of boys

By

This week a Hanson brother dished conspiracy theories, Twitter finally banned Steve Bannon, and 28% of LGBTQ voters showed up for Trump. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Elliott Norris escaped the election.

Model Maverick McConnell wore gym shorts.

Apparently I’m spam now #highsodiumcontent

Titanius Maximus got some sun.

Ashley Parker Angel took a sip.

Cristiano Ronaldo glistened.

Siiiiiiiiiii??

Ryan Cooper kissed summer goodbye.

See ya summer… ??

Roberto Portales designed his boots.

Tom Zalac reached the top.

Dan Tai checked his phone.

Christian Chávez felt the heat.

10 km ?

Tom Daley showed off his boys.

??THE BOYZ ?? #TBT

Ryan O’Connell had a seat.

Daddy’s working.

Eliad Cohen shaved a friend.

Alex Lo did some spring cleaning.

Ronnie Woo read in the hot tub.

Jason Derulo sat on the edge.

Hanging Gardens

Simon Kassianides got spooky.

? ? 10/31/20

Luke Evans took a dip.

It was fresh ?

Maluma dyed his hair.

Hoy me disfrazo de #PapiJuancho ? Happy halloween ?

And Cody Alan got political.