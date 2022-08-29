Luke Evans enjoys Ibiza vacation with hunky new beau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)



It seems Luke Evans has a hunky new fella in his life. Paparazzi caught images of Welsh actor Evans packing on the PDA [Public Display of Affection] with Spaniard Fran Tomas last week. The images, in which they’re holding on to each other in the sea in Ibiza, appeared in the Daily Mail.

Shirtless Luke Evans packs on the PDA with his beau Fran Tomas https://t.co/zc4w800qYk via @DailyMailCeleb — paulino (@Paulino1958) August 25, 2022

This is not the first sighting of the men together. In May, The Sun reported them as dating. It said Evans, 43, who played Gaston in Beauty & The Beast, had been seeing the Spanish graphic designer for around a year.

Related: Luke Evans posting a close-up pic of his bulge in Speedos has fans agog

Neither Evans nor Tomas has confirmed the relationship, but there have been plenty of images of them together on several Instagram postings.

Earlier this year, they went on a skiing holiday with British TV personalities Phillip Schofield and Kelly Hoppen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Mills (@yasminmillsofficial)

A source told The Sun, “The couple have been going from strength to strength and quietly traveling all over the world together.

“They are like-minded, really get each other’s sense of humor and compliment each other well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)



The men have been enjoying vacation time in recent days in Ibiza. Tomas has posted several photos that include Evans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)



Evans was previously dating Argentinian art director Rafael Olarra. However, they split in early 2021.

Related: Internet sleuths say Luke Evans is suddenly single; here’s why

Evans’ upcoming roles include the live-action version of Pinocchio, and the thriller TV series Echo 3.

Check out some more images from Tomas’ Instagram account below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)