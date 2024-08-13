Luke Evans is in love, and he doesn’t care who knows it!

In a new interview with Out, the Good Grief actor gushed about partner Fran Tomas — whom he called “the best part of me” — and the life they’ve built since meeting three years ago.

Evans, 45, and Tomas, a 34-year-old from Madrid who previously worked in construction, publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2022 after attending a gala together.

In the years since, they’ve traveled the world, shared adorable (and thirst-worthy) Instagram pics together, and even started their own fashion brand.

“He’s a great human being,” Evans told the outlet, adding, “He’s kind, calm. He’s happy. He’s positive. He’s a hard worker. He literally makes me a better person. And he has to put up with my sh*t, which I can’t imagine what that would be like.”

Awww!

That said, the Welsh star initially worried about how his globe-trotting filming schedule would affect the relationship. It was especially intense during their first year together when Evans relocated to Colombia to film Apple TV+’s Echo 3 while Tomas stayed in Spain.

“I thought, ‘Oh, here we go, another victim of my career, my new relationship,'” Evans recalled. “Somehow, we managed to make it work.”

Luke Evans covers the latest issue of Out Magazine



Photography by Jvdas Berra ?



?: https://t.co/5ZU4b217Pc pic.twitter.com/UZ1Wr06L70 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 13, 2024

Not only does the couple make it work, but they work together.

Currently, Tomas is taking a hiatus from architecture to run their freshly launched fashion brand BDXY, which Evans personally funded in partnership with his stylist Christopher Brown.

The brand — whose name is a combination of the words “bold” and “sexy” — offers “timeless, everyday, premium wardrobe staples.” According to Evans, the collection features items that are “really personal to us” and “things that we would wear.”

Thankfully, the gorgeous couple even modeled the clothes themselves in a handful of recent ads.

Boy, is that some effective marketing!

For Evans, the stylish and gay AF collab with his partner marks a milestone he could’ve never imagined.

While he’s been publicly out for most of his Hollywood career, he spent years tight-lipped about his personal life.

Now, as he told Out, he takes “it as a real honor and responsibility to be who I am in public and to send out a message of hope and inspiration.”

Of course, it’s easier with Tomas by his side.

“We’re best friends, we travel together, we work together … and we’re building a life together,” Evans explained. “We’re happy, and I’m very grateful that I met that person.”

Check out more pics of the adorable — and hunky couple — below.