Luke Evans, Neil Patrick Harris and other gay celebs post sweet holiday greetings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Actor and singer Luke Evans and his boyfriend Fran Tomas posted sweet Christmas messages together on their respective Instagram accounts.

The two men have not publicly stated they’re a couple, but their Instagram postings make it obvious. Last May, The Sun first reported they were dating and said they’d been an item for about a year. In August, paparazzi photos caught the men hugging in the surf whilst on a trip to Ibiza.

Since that time, they’ve posted more photos together.

Evans’ Christmas Day posting was a gorgeous portrait, with a simple message: “A very merry Christmas from us, to you 🎄”

On his own Account, Tomas posted a photo of him and Evans in front of a big Christmas tree in Madrid: “Merry Christmas from us to you all!! 🎄🎁🍾🎊 🎅🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)

Evans and Tomas were not the only well-known gay couple to post Christmas messages.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka posted a lovely family portrait with their twins, Gideon and Harper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Actor Jonathan Bennett and his husband Jaymes Vaughan enjoyed a Christmas kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Enjoy some more postings below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Lemon (@donlemoncnn)

Ross Mathews

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Mathews (@helloross)

David Begnaud