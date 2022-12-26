Luke Evans, Neil Patrick Harris and other gay celebs post sweet holiday greetings

View this post on Instagram
Actor and singer Luke Evans and his boyfriend Fran Tomas posted sweet Christmas messages together on their respective Instagram accounts.
The two men have not publicly stated they’re a couple, but their Instagram postings make it obvious. Last May, The Sun first reported they were dating and said they’d been an item for about a year. In August, paparazzi photos caught the men hugging in the surf whilst on a trip to Ibiza.
Since that time, they’ve posted more photos together.
Evans’ Christmas Day posting was a gorgeous portrait, with a simple message: “A very merry Christmas from us, to you 🎄”
On his own Account, Tomas posted a photo of him and Evans in front of a big Christmas tree in Madrid: “Merry Christmas from us to you all!! 🎄🎁🍾🎊 🎅🏼”
Evans and Tomas were not the only well-known gay couple to post Christmas messages.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka posted a lovely family portrait with their twins, Gideon and Harper.
Actor Jonathan Bennett and his husband Jaymes Vaughan enjoyed a Christmas kiss.
Enjoy some more postings below.
Don Lemon
Ross Mathews
David Begnaud
