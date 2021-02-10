Luke Evans posting a close-up pic of his bulge in Speedos has fans agog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)



Actor Luke Evans, 41, has never been shy of showing off his physique on his Instagram. However, his most recent Instagram posting still took many by surprise.

Posing in a skimpy pair of yellow, Speedo-style swimming trunks, showing off the new swallow tattoo on his thigh, and bent over the camera, the image has prompted over 5,700 comments and over a quarter of a million ‘likes’ in less than a day.

Fellow actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) and singer Steve Grand both replied with heart-eyed emojis.

Another actor, Britain’s Jason Flemyng, probably came up with the wittiest response, quipping, “That reminds me… I must water the hanging baskets…”

Most of the commentators expressed shock and delight: “Okay well my jaw just actually dropped open,” was one typical reply.

Evans is currently in Australia shooting the limited series Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu, in which he will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McArthy. He’s posted several photos and videos of himself in swimwear and praising the country for its beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)



In his new project, Evans plays a gay lawyer named Lars. It’s the first time he’s played a gay character on screen, and he recently said, “It was a lovely character to delve into and to calibrate and deliver this complex person. But, yes, it was nice to play a gay character after all these years of doing roles on stage and screen.”

Evans is believed to have recently split from Argentine-born, art director boyfriend, Rafael Olarra. The two were first linked in 2019 but went Instagram official in February last year.

However, in late 2020, Evans deleted most of the photos he’d posted of Olarra from his Instagram. Last month, the Welsh actor confirmed in an interview with The Times that he was currently single, simply saying, “It is what it is.”