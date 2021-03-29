Luke Evans shares before and after pics from 8 months of training

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Actor Luke Evans really wants you to know–he’s kept in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor, known for his roles in Beauty and the Beast and The Alienist, shared before and after pictures showing off his body and highlighting the dramatic change in his weight.

“8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 – February 2021,” he wrote on Instagram. “I won’t bother putting statistics as the judges will only judge.”

The side-by-side comparison of his “dad bod” from last summer strikes a stark contrast with his very lean, ripped build from last month. Of course, Evans also showed off his new body in several other pictures, which left us reaching for a glass of water. A tall glass of water.

At the moment, Evans is gearing up to star in a live-action version of Disney’s Pinnochio for director Robert Zemeckis. Evans will play the evil Coachman who whisks the title character off to the hedonism of Pleasure Island. The actor will star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John and Tom Hanks as Geppetto.