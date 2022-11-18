Luke Evans shows off his Tarzan-style jungle training routine… in his speedo

Luke Evans is busy promoting his latest project. The hunky Welsh actor is starring in the new AppleTV+ action series, Echo 3. The show found Evans and his co-stars filming in the wilds of Colombia, among other exotic locations.
In a recent Instagram post, Evans demonstrated some of the regular workout routines he undertook to keep his body in rock hard shape. Seemingly without a gym to hand, he improvised, utilizing a hammock, swing, and elasticated bands.
We’re also not complaining that he often likes to work out in nothing more than a pair of skimpy swimming briefs.
Deadline says the ten-part Echo 3, “is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.”
Evans plays the character of Bambi, Amber’s brother. The show debuts on November 23. Evans, Jessica Ann Collins and other members of the cast attended a premiere screening in New York during the week.
Check out the trailer for Echo 3 below.
Besides Echo 3, Evans recently released his second studio album, A Song For You. He was overjoyed when it entered the UK album charts at number 4 last week.
One Comment
Vince
Using bands is a great way to get fit.