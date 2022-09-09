Luke Evans has some thoughts on whether people are ready for a gay James Bond

Welsh actor Luke Evans has given a big interview to Bustle magazine to promote his role in the new live-action version of Pinocchio.

The 43-year-old was asked a few questions relating to his sexuality. Given his acting skills, profile, good looks and age, Evans is a potential replacement for Daniel Craig, who has now given up his role as James Bond. Evans was asked if he thought audiences were ready yet for a gay Bond.

“I don’t know what the current temperature is with audiences, whether they care enough to worry about what James Bond does in the bedroom,” he replied carefully. “I don’t think it really matters at all to the character if I’m really honest.”

He went on to talk about how his recent filming for a lead role in the TV show Echo 3 had involved him training with Navy Seals. The show involves a lot of action sequences. The interviewer interpreted this, rightly or wrongly, as Evans demonstrating his suitability to play Bond.

Luke Evans to star opposite Billy Porter

Although evasive about 007, Evans was more forthcoming about one of his confirmed roles. He’s to play the partner of Billy Porter in the drama Our Son. The couple are divorcing and engaged in a custody battle over their child.

“It was emotionally one of the most traumatic things I’ve done,” Evans says of the project, which has completed filming. “The story is so real. It’s what people are going through the whole time, and it’s very relatable — not just to the gay community.”

He went on to say it’s great that more LGBTQ content is being made, and not just bio-pics about historical queer figures.

“We’ve seen some amazing films that definitely needed to be told — like Milk… Nowadays, there are also all these wonderful TV shows about the younger generations. They don’t have to be so sensational about a historical story about the fight that gay people have had through the decades. Of course, there is still room for those stories. There is also room for stories about everyday life.”

Bustle also states that Evans’ partner is Spanish graphic designer Fran Tomas. Queerty reported on this last month. Although neither Evans nor Tomas have confirmed it, photos of the pair have popped up on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)



Evans is guarded when it comes to saying anything about Tomas but says they “live between” Madrid and London. Evans is working on improving his Spanish and they talk mainly in English.

Asked about paparazzi shots of the pair recently on a beach in Ibiza, he replied, “If someone is hiding in a bush and taking a picture, as much as I would not like them to do that because it’s a massive intrusion of my privacy, what control do I have?”

