Luke Macfarlane pumps iron as he reveals the one sex act he said “no” to in ‘Bros’

Less than a month away from the release of Billy Eichner‘s historic gay rom-com Bros, star Luke Macfarlane hits the gym with Variety‘s Marc Malkin for an interview that gives us everything we want: Bulging biceps, tea from the movie set, more bulging biceps…. Everybody say, “Thank you, Variety!”

In the film, the Juilliard-trained actor plays Eichner’s love interest, Aaron, a “a straight-acting and -appearing attorney with serious commitment issues.” Apparently, that includes a serious issue with committing to a shirt, because Mcfarlane is said to spend much of Bros shirtless. Or more.

While discussing the film’s many sex scenes—which Malkin says includes a foursome, poppers, topping, bottoming, etc…—Macfarlane shares that there was an LGBTQ intimacy coordinator on set who really helped navigate it all, making sure the actors felt safe as they bared their all.

“It’s like any scene with any actor,” he says. “You figure it out with your scene partner, what you’re going to be comfortable with.”

But even still, Macfarlane reveals there’s one place where he decided to draw the line: “I’ve always been really comfortable with Billy, and comedy is funny that way because you want to push it a little bit. I think there was a moment where he was like, ‘Should we spit on each other?,’ and I was like, ‘Nope!'”

As the interview reminds us, Bros also represents a pretty big breakthrough moment for the 42-year-old actor who has been acting steadily for the past two decades, most notably in a number of Hallmark holiday movies and the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters. It was during his stint on that show that Macfarlane decided to come out publicly as gay, despite being encouraged not to:

“When I mentioned it to my agent at the time, what I heard back was, ‘You know you don’t have to do that,’” he says. “And I was like, ‘Ah, wow. They don’t want me to do this.’ There were not a lot of people that had come out at that point. It was before Neil Patrick Harris. It was before Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer.”

While he’ll never know how much coming out might’ve impacted the trajectory of his career (in his conversation with the LA Times, he remembers being told “Oh, Superman can’t be gay”), he’s proud to be living in his truth today where he’s got a brighter spotlight on him than ever before.

“I was very fortunate to be raised by a family and, later on in my life when I went to school, by people that said, ‘Your truth is actually your most valuable thing,’” says Macfarlane. “So because the people that told me that, I have to do the same thing for other people. I believe in my heart of hearts, whoever you are authentically is the thing that’s going to make you successful.”

Spreading a positive message about living authentically while looking this good? Who needs a Superman role—he practically is a real-life superhero.

Throughout the rest of the video, Macfarlane and his personal trainer Tyler Lough let us in on the secrets of the actor’s workout routine. And, well, we could tell you more about that, but we have a feeling you’re just going to want to watch for yourself.

